Coming to Panther Island: foam, EDM, punk (not all at once)

The Trinity River Vision Authority is promising "an eclectic bunch of events" at Panther Island Pavilion, and while those events might have a Fort Worth-familiar eclecticism — a BBQ cookoff, a popular taco fest — there's also a big one involving foam.
Foam that gets sprayed onto the audience, that is. "Festival producers tell concertgoers to get ready for the world's largest foam production," a TRVA release says about the Foam Wonderland Unity Tour 2018, the latest edition of a fest that started in 2013.
Or, in the words of the organizers: "This year, we invite you and your friends to leave your worries behind as we UNIFY the masses for one spectacular storm-like experience, dancing to the sounds of the world's hottest DJs and biggest foam production on the planet!"
Along with the foam will be EDM and DJs such as Cookie Monsta and FuntCase from the U.K. and b2b from Italy. Bonnie X Clyde, who performed at Panther Island last year, will return.
The headliner will be Canadian DJ/producer Snails. Check out his single "Frogbass" here. And crank up the bass if you can.
The Foam Wonderland Unity Tour will take place 6 p.m. to midnight April 7 at Panther Island Pavilion. For tickets, go here. Also look for the part where you acknowledge and agree to several stipulations for attendances, including "Good vibes only -- no bad attitudes will be tolerated" and "no crowd-surfing, moshing or stage-diving."
We don't see any such admonition against moshing for the "Punk in Drublic Craft Beer & Music Festival," presented by Fat Mike, a founding member of punk group NOFX.
NOFX will play the fest, as will another big punk name: Bad Religion, topping a bill that also features The Interrupters, Mad Caddies and The Last Gang. Along with all that high-energy music will be more than 100 craft beers from dozens of breweries.
Tickets are $39.50 for general admission, and $99.50 for "Very Unimportant Person" admission. The latter gets you such VIP -- er, VUP treatment as early entry for craft-beer tastings and "comfortable areas to sit, relax and chill."
VUP admission is at noon May 6 at Panther Island; general admission is at 1 p.m.
Panther Island Pavilion is at 395 Purcey St. in Fort Worth. For a full events calendar, go here.
