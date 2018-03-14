Christian contemporary band NewSong, founder of Winter Jam
Christian contemporary band NewSong, founder of Winter Jam Courtesy of Winter Jam
Christian contemporary band NewSong, founder of Winter Jam Courtesy of Winter Jam

Music

Fort Worth one of only two Texas stops for Christian music fest Winter Jam

By Jeremy Hallock

Special to the Star-Telegram

March 14, 2018 01:05 PM

It may not seem much like winter now, especially after spring forward. But Winter Jam, Christian music’s largest annual tour, is here in Fort Worth. This Sunday, the roving all-ages festival offers four hours of music with a message for a cheap price — just a $15 suggested donation at the door.

NewSong, a contemporary Christian music group, created Winter Jam in 1995. The group started at a church in Georgia in the early ’80s. It's set will feature newer songs as well as its biggest hits, “Arise My Love” and “Miracles.”

You may remember NewSong’s holiday single “Christmas Shoes,” about a boy trying to get a pair of Christmas shoes for his dying mother. A video of comedian Patton Oswalt making fun of the love-it-or-hate-it song’s lyrics has been viewed millions of times online. Sadly, “Christmas Shoes” is out of season for this concert.

NewSong member Eddie Carswell has been part of Winter Jam since the very beginning. “We wanted to make it so that anyone who wanted to come could afford to hear their favorite Christian artists play,” he says. Admittance was just three dollars the first year, he says, before adding that those who can’t pay are allowed in.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Carswell sees little difference between a Christian music festival and any other fest. “We have 10 bands, and huge crowds are coming to see them,” he says. “We have big production and it’s pretty much the same thing. But it’s a Christian event, so I don’t think anybody’s going to come nude. And we don’t serve alcohol.”

An annual national festival for decades, Winter Jam has evolved much like Christian music. This year’s lineup is diverse, with a wide variety of music styles.

Skillet 3 copy.jpg
Christian rock band Skillet
Courtesy of Winter Jam

The March 18 event at the Fort Worth Convention Center is headlined by Skillet. In lieu of a deranged heartthrob, a husband and wife front this Grammy-nominated Christian hard rock group.

Still edgy for a Christian rock band, Skillet has fight songs, and some of the members sport tattoos. They look gritty and stylish enough to pass for Texas hipsters, especially lead singer John Cooper. Expect pyrotechnics from this platinum selling act, along with hopeful hard rock hits like “Feel Invincible,” "Stars,” and “Back From the Dead.”

“It’s amazing how things have changed,” Carswell says. “Christian music hasn’t always been so diverse. Years ago I watched Skillet and liked it, but had no idea if it would work. But now there are many Christian music listeners who like all kinds of different music.”

KB-325 copy.jpg
Florida hip-hop artist KB
Courtesy of Winter Jam

After existing for a few decades, "Christian rock" is no longer a paradoxical or controversial term. But there is Christian hip-hop music now, too, represented at Winter Jam by Kevin Burgess — known simply as KB. The Florida lyricist, known for his spiritual convictions, is a bit of an outlier in the hip-hop world.

But KB quickly garnered critical and commercial acclaim with early singles like “100.” Lecrae, another Christian hip-hop artist from Texas, was impressed enough to sign the young faith-based rapper to his label, Reach Records. After the release of last year’s “Today We Rebel,” KB has now topped Billboard’s Top Christian Albums chart four consecutive times.

A newer Christian artist, Jordan Feliz, is also featured at Winter Jam. The California native has a pop soul sound and is best known for his bluesy single “The River.” Named after a Bible verse, Ephesians 4:29, Building 429 is a Billboard Christian chart-topping group known for soaring pop anthems like “Where I Belong” and “We Won’t Be Shaken.”

For the first time, Winter Jam even has a Christian comedian on the bill, John Crist. Offering comic relief in between bands, Crist has toured with huge names like Jeff Foxworthy and Tim Hawkins. For his comedy channel on YouTube, he also uses sketch comedy to create videos, some of which have gone viral, including “Road Rage in the Church Parking Lot” and “Pastor Monday Morning Press Conference.”

John Crist.jpg
Comedian John Crist will perform between music acts.
Courtesy of Winter Jam

But rest assured, Winter Jam also features traditional Christian fare, like worship and ministry. Worship leader Kari Jobe and Nick Hall, an Evangelist speaker and author, are also part of the bill.

The show officially starts at 7 p.m. Sunday. But a “Pre-Jam Party” at 6 features worship artist Dan Bremnes, singer-songwriter Mallary Hope, and new act Westover.

Winter Jam

  • 6 p.m. March 18

  • Fort Worth Convention Center

  • 1201 Houston St.

  • Suggested donation of $15 at the door; no advance tickets for sale

  • For more info, 2018.jamtour.com.

More Videos

Katy Gaby discusses inspiration behind Denver Moore song 96

Katy Gaby discusses inspiration behind Denver Moore song

Pause
Sarah Jaffe at Dia de Los Toadies 2015 27

Sarah Jaffe at Dia de Los Toadies 2015

Politicians blame video games for shootings. Here's why they’re wrong. 143

Politicians blame video games for shootings. Here's why they’re wrong.

Can't keep all the details straight about Trump and Stormy Daniels? Here's a timeline 90

Can't keep all the details straight about Trump and Stormy Daniels? Here's a timeline

Frieda Porter records JP vote count 236

Frieda Porter records JP vote count

Two centuries of population change in the U.S. 170

Two centuries of population change in the U.S.

Tasty television pilot to be filmed in Fort Worth 216

Tasty television pilot to be filmed in Fort Worth

Faith Hill apologizes to fans after Tim McGraw collapses on stage 79

Faith Hill apologizes to fans after Tim McGraw collapses on stage

March Madness by the numbers: Costs, profits, gamblers and traveling fans 112

March Madness by the numbers: Costs, profits, gamblers and traveling fans

Texas high school students on bus that fell into Alabama ravine 20

Texas high school students on bus that fell into Alabama ravine

Country music star Tim McGraw collapsed on stage during a concert in Dublin, Ireland, on Sunday, March 11. McGraw’s wife Faith Hill took to the stage with the band to apologize to fans and explain that McGraw was “super dehydrated”. Hill said she had made the decision that McGraw was not well enough to return to the stage at the 3Arena stadium. McGraw and Hill had performed shows in London, Glasgow and Dublin over the weekend as part of the C2C: Country to Country festival. Sarah Stevenson via Storyful

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Katy Gaby discusses inspiration behind Denver Moore song 96

Katy Gaby discusses inspiration behind Denver Moore song

Pause
Sarah Jaffe at Dia de Los Toadies 2015 27

Sarah Jaffe at Dia de Los Toadies 2015

Politicians blame video games for shootings. Here's why they’re wrong. 143

Politicians blame video games for shootings. Here's why they’re wrong.

Can't keep all the details straight about Trump and Stormy Daniels? Here's a timeline 90

Can't keep all the details straight about Trump and Stormy Daniels? Here's a timeline

Frieda Porter records JP vote count 236

Frieda Porter records JP vote count

Two centuries of population change in the U.S. 170

Two centuries of population change in the U.S.

Tasty television pilot to be filmed in Fort Worth 216

Tasty television pilot to be filmed in Fort Worth

Faith Hill apologizes to fans after Tim McGraw collapses on stage 79

Faith Hill apologizes to fans after Tim McGraw collapses on stage

March Madness by the numbers: Costs, profits, gamblers and traveling fans 112

March Madness by the numbers: Costs, profits, gamblers and traveling fans

Texas high school students on bus that fell into Alabama ravine 20

Texas high school students on bus that fell into Alabama ravine

Katy Gaby discusses inspiration behind Denver Moore song

View More Video