Fort Worth's own stand-in for Prince readies for next big musical moment: SXSW

When a producer announced a casting call for a new docudrama about Prince on Facebook, people started tagging Fort Worth’s Ronnie Heart.
Much like the late legend to whom he is often compared, the veteran of the North Texas music scene is difficult to pigeonhole. Heart is a DJ, musician, artist, dance enthusiast, and now, an aspiring actor. Later this month, he is headed to Austin for some performances at SXSW.
“I definitely get compared to Prince,” Heart says. With a tiny frame and a proclivity for fashion and music from the ’70s and ’80s, it was bound to happen. But the film work took him by surprise.
With the role of Prince in mind, the docudrama producers asked Heart for an audition tape and sent him music and lines to rehearse. But with no previous acting experience he decided not to pursue it.
Never miss a local story.
“Full-time actors learn how to memorize lines quickly,” Heart says. “But I didn’t have enough time to do the part justice.”
A couple weeks later, the part of Prince had been cast for the reenactment scenes in the film. However, after hearing that Heart could play multiple instruments, the producers asked him to be a stand-in for scenes that featured guitar and piano playing.
“When the actor was done with his portion of the shooting, I’d come in and put his outfit on and they’d only film my hands gliding across a piano or striking a chord on a guitar,” Heart says.
In addition to working as a stunt musician, he also became the musical consultant for the film, which was shot mostly in Addison and Farmers Branch. None of the actors or set designers had musical backgrounds, Heart says, so he worked with them to make sure the staged musical performances looked authentic.
In hindsight, he says wearing a purple velvet coat while playing a purple piano was the most memorable part of the experience. (His personal style is more reminiscent of David Bowie and disco — straight out of the ’70s.)
The docudrama, an episode of a series called "The Price of Fame," aired last month on the Reelz Channel. But Heart says he hasn’t watched it yet because he doesn’t have a television.
“I was pretty giddy about the whole experience,” Heart says. “It’s a new and exciting thing I have never been a part of. I would just learn which key the song was in and then improvise in that key and they would film me doing that. It’s a little daunting, but I wouldn’t say no to more of this work.”
Over the years, Heart has played guitar for notable North Texas acts such as Neon Indian and VEGA. He enjoys painting and has even exhibited his work at group shows.
“I wanted to professionally dance when I was younger,” Heart says. “I’d go to a youth advocate center and breakdance for four hours.”
But he currently pays his bills working as a DJ performing at yoga classes, corporate events, weddings, and — on the first Friday of every month — at Off the Record West in Fort Worth. He is also working on his second album as a solo artist.
His debut release, 2016’s "you(r) mine," is syncopated beat-driven, funky, danceable and features soulful vocals and sometimes even a synth flute. Some would best describe his sound as future funk, with '70s and '80s influences and a pop sensibility.
It's a complex sound that cannot be confined to a single decade — much like Prince's music.
“Synthesizers sound otherworldly,” Heart says. “People can make the assumption that the sound is futuristic, but these are sounds that are available now. But I do love funk that stems from the James Brown era, jazzy stuff, and I am really fond of synth sounds. There are so many more possibilities than with your normal rock instruments. I’m into making something sound strange. Disco influences me, especially when real freaky sounds started being introduced with synthesizers and programming.”
Heart’s sound may recall Prince or perhaps Unknown Mortal Orchestra, but he isn’t interested in the ’80s nostalgia that is so prevalent today.
“I don’t necessarily listen to a lot of ’80s music that feels nostalgic,” he says. “I listen to jazz and electronic jazz from the ’70s, classical music, and hip-hop. I really don’t pay attention to anything that’s an ’80s throwback.”
Ronnie Heart's upcoming shows
SXSW Kickoff Party
- March 10
- Shipping & Receiving
- 201 S. Calhoun St., Fort Worth
- Free
SXSW Showcase
- 11 p.m. March 16
- The Sidewinder Outside
- 715 Red River St., Austin
Comments