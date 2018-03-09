Ronnie Heart's sound can best be described as future funk - heavy on '70s and '80s influences.
Ronnie Heart's sound can best be described as future funk - heavy on '70s and '80s influences. Karlo X. Ramos Instagram: @kx0101
Ronnie Heart's sound can best be described as future funk - heavy on '70s and '80s influences. Karlo X. Ramos Instagram: @kx0101

Music

Fort Worth's own stand-in for Prince readies for next big musical moment: SXSW

By Jeremy Hallock

Special to the Star-Telegram

March 09, 2018 12:04 PM

Fort Worth

When a producer announced a casting call for a new docudrama about Prince on Facebook, people started tagging Fort Worth’s Ronnie Heart.

Much like the late legend to whom he is often compared, the veteran of the North Texas music scene is difficult to pigeonhole. Heart is a DJ, musician, artist, dance enthusiast, and now, an aspiring actor. Later this month, he is headed to Austin for some performances at SXSW.

“I definitely get compared to Prince,” Heart says. With a tiny frame and a proclivity for fashion and music from the ’70s and ’80s, it was bound to happen. But the film work took him by surprise.

With the role of Prince in mind, the docudrama producers asked Heart for an audition tape and sent him music and lines to rehearse. But with no previous acting experience he decided not to pursue it.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Full-time actors learn how to memorize lines quickly,” Heart says. “But I didn’t have enough time to do the part justice.”

A couple weeks later, the part of Prince had been cast for the reenactment scenes in the film. However, after hearing that Heart could play multiple instruments, the producers asked him to be a stand-in for scenes that featured guitar and piano playing.

“When the actor was done with his portion of the shooting, I’d come in and put his outfit on and they’d only film my hands gliding across a piano or striking a chord on a guitar,” Heart says.

In addition to working as a stunt musician, he also became the musical consultant for the film, which was shot mostly in Addison and Farmers Branch. None of the actors or set designers had musical backgrounds, Heart says, so he worked with them to make sure the staged musical performances looked authentic.

In hindsight, he says wearing a purple velvet coat while playing a purple piano was the most memorable part of the experience. (His personal style is more reminiscent of David Bowie and disco — straight out of the ’70s.)

The docudrama, an episode of a series called "The Price of Fame," aired last month on the Reelz Channel. But Heart says he hasn’t watched it yet because he doesn’t have a television.

“I was pretty giddy about the whole experience,” Heart says. “It’s a new and exciting thing I have never been a part of. I would just learn which key the song was in and then improvise in that key and they would film me doing that. It’s a little daunting, but I wouldn’t say no to more of this work.”

Over the years, Heart has played guitar for notable North Texas acts such as Neon Indian and VEGA. He enjoys painting and has even exhibited his work at group shows.

“I wanted to professionally dance when I was younger,” Heart says. “I’d go to a youth advocate center and breakdance for four hours.”

But he currently pays his bills working as a DJ performing at yoga classes, corporate events, weddings, and — on the first Friday of every month — at Off the Record West in Fort Worth. He is also working on his second album as a solo artist.

His debut release, 2016’s "you(r) mine," is syncopated beat-driven, funky, danceable and features soulful vocals and sometimes even a synth flute. Some would best describe his sound as future funk, with '70s and '80s influences and a pop sensibility.

It's a complex sound that cannot be confined to a single decade — much like Prince's music.

“Synthesizers sound otherworldly,” Heart says. “People can make the assumption that the sound is futuristic, but these are sounds that are available now. But I do love funk that stems from the James Brown era, jazzy stuff, and I am really fond of synth sounds. There are so many more possibilities than with your normal rock instruments. I’m into making something sound strange. Disco influences me, especially when real freaky sounds started being introduced with synthesizers and programming.”

Heart’s sound may recall Prince or perhaps Unknown Mortal Orchestra, but he isn’t interested in the ’80s nostalgia that is so prevalent today.

“I don’t necessarily listen to a lot of ’80s music that feels nostalgic,” he says. “I listen to jazz and electronic jazz from the ’70s, classical music, and hip-hop. I really don’t pay attention to anything that’s an ’80s throwback.”

Ronnie Heart's upcoming shows

SXSW Kickoff Party

  • March 10

  • Shipping & Receiving

  • 201 S. Calhoun St., Fort Worth

  • Free

SXSW Showcase

  • 11 p.m. March 16

  • The Sidewinder Outside

  • 715 Red River St., Austin

More Videos

Katy Gaby discusses inspiration behind Denver Moore song 96

Katy Gaby discusses inspiration behind Denver Moore song

Pause
Sarah Jaffe at Dia de Los Toadies 2015 27

Sarah Jaffe at Dia de Los Toadies 2015

Justin Northwest advances to title game 93

Justin Northwest advances to title game

Arlington officers shoot a man wielding knife while answering 911 hangup call 128

Arlington officers shoot a man wielding knife while answering 911 hangup call

650 students at Southlake Carroll schools staged a walkout protest against gun violence 75

650 students at Southlake Carroll schools staged a walkout protest against gun violence

Dunbar is working to turn students into leaders 89

Dunbar is working to turn students into leaders

Protesters disrupt Hispanic Chamber of Commerce meeting featuring Sheriff Waybourn 177

Protesters disrupt Hispanic Chamber of Commerce meeting featuring Sheriff Waybourn

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 7 30

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 7

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 7 30

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 7

Naked inmate beaten, stunned with Taser by group of correctional officers 32

Naked inmate beaten, stunned with Taser by group of correctional officers

On April 28-29, Fortress Fest returns to The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth where top musicians will play among world-renowned art. Courtesy of Fortress Fest

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Katy Gaby discusses inspiration behind Denver Moore song 96

Katy Gaby discusses inspiration behind Denver Moore song

Pause
Sarah Jaffe at Dia de Los Toadies 2015 27

Sarah Jaffe at Dia de Los Toadies 2015

Justin Northwest advances to title game 93

Justin Northwest advances to title game

Arlington officers shoot a man wielding knife while answering 911 hangup call 128

Arlington officers shoot a man wielding knife while answering 911 hangup call

650 students at Southlake Carroll schools staged a walkout protest against gun violence 75

650 students at Southlake Carroll schools staged a walkout protest against gun violence

Dunbar is working to turn students into leaders 89

Dunbar is working to turn students into leaders

Protesters disrupt Hispanic Chamber of Commerce meeting featuring Sheriff Waybourn 177

Protesters disrupt Hispanic Chamber of Commerce meeting featuring Sheriff Waybourn

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 7 30

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 7

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 7 30

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 7

Naked inmate beaten, stunned with Taser by group of correctional officers 32

Naked inmate beaten, stunned with Taser by group of correctional officers

Katy Gaby discusses inspiration behind Denver Moore song

View More Video