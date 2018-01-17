Half of former KVIL team + half of former 95.9 The Ranch team = new Star 102.1 morning team

In April 2016, the Star-Telegram profiled Leigh Ann Adam and Courtney Kerr, then the afternoon team at KVIL/103.7 FM and one of the few female duos to host a U.S. radio show.
Less than two months later, Kerr was out at KVIL. And by the end of 2016, so was Adam, the longest-running personality at KVIL, a station that has had much turnover during the past few years, including rebranding itself as Top 40 “Amp 103.7” in early 2017 — a format that didn’t even last a year before new owners Entercom launched modern-rock “Alt 103.7” in November.
By March 2017, adult-contemporary station KDGE/102.1 FM “Star 102.1” — which replaced long-running modern-rock station “The Edge” in late 2016 — named Adam as its new morning-show host, a slot she has held since March 2017.
In August 2017, the Star-Telegram profiled Justin Frazell and Jeremy Robinson, the morning-show team at Fort Worth’s KFWR/95.9 FM “The Ranch.” Like Adam, Frazell and Robinson are both longtime DFW radio vets, with a friendship that dates to the late ’90s and their days at country station KPLX./95.9 FM “The Wolf.”
But that team didn’t last much beyond the Star-Telegram story, either. They were together 6 1/2 months.
On Wednesday morning, Star 102.1 launched “Star Mornings With Leigh Ann and Jeremy,” 6-10 a.m. weekdays, featuring, yes, Leigh Ann Adam and Jeremy Robinson. (We’re beginning to get a complex about our stories on radio teams.)
Adam and Robinson announced their teaming’s debut on Facebook on Wednesday morning. Turns out that a year ago, before he teamed with Frazell, Robinson, had done traffic at 102.1 and wanted to be part of a morning show there. Not to spoil anything, but the video involves a hidden pen, Khloe Kardashian and a bedazzled microphone.
Robinson’s last day at the Ranch was Jan. 12 — which, as Frazell points out in a Facebook Live video they did, was the first day of the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. It’s an affectionate farewell to Robinson, with the friendship between the two evident in their banter and their more earnest moments.
Robinson says in the video that he got an offer that he couldn’t turn down, and both say that he was bawling when he told Frazell. But Frazell wasn’t just supportive — he encouraged Robinson to take the new gig. (Frazell said it in the rather colorful way he talks, which is really inimitable in print, so watch the video.)
