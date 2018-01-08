Selena Gomez makes surprise visit to childhood home in Grand Prairie

They say home is where the heart is and for Selena Gomez it looks like that will always be Grand Prairie, Texas.
On Sunday, the 25 year-old pop star shared with her over 132 million Instagram followers a photo of herself sitting on the front steps of her childhood home in Grand Prairie. In the sentimental post, which has been liked over 7 million times since it was posted, Gomez reflected on her early years and pondered what her life would have been like if she had not become famous.
“The home I grew up in, from birth to 13... (no one was home when I knocked this time lol) I visit this place every chance I get,” Gomez writes. “In many ways it very well could have been better than my life today, but I’m grateful for a voice that can enable change today. Even when I don’t know how to do it well or actually want it. I love you Grand Prairie. Thank you.”
Before she was Billboard’s Woman of the Year, Gomez got her start on the children’s television series “Barney & Friends” in 2002. Her breakout role came just five years later when she nabbed the lead role of Alex Russo in the Disney Channel television series “Wizards of Waverly Place.” Over the years, Gomez has starred in numerous movies, sold over 3.4 million albums in the United States and launched her own production company, which produced the hit Netflix series “13 Reasons Why.”
Despite her busy schedule, Gomez still seems to find time to visit North Texas regularly. In 2016, she was spotted at Reata in downtown Fort Worth celebrating her cousin Priscilla DeLeon’s engagement, and just last year she stopped by Melt Ice Creams on Magnolia Avenue. She also has been known to drop by Cook Children’s Medical Center on occasion and visit with patients.
Last February, the Star-Telegram reported that Gomez had listed her 10,016-square-foot home in Fort Worth’s luxurious Montserrat gated community for $2.9 million. A few months later, the Houston Chronicle reported that the “It Ain’t Me” singer had taken the home off the market.
