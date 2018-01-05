These are the worst fans standing near you at a concert

1:37 Katy Gaby discusses inspiration behind Denver Moore song Pause

0:36 Were you robbed recently in FW or Arlington? Cops look to ID this serial robber

3:11 Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

0:32 Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

1:38 Look back at the Dallas Cowboys' 2017 season in 90 seconds

1:44 Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

0:32 TCU's Jaylen Fisher leads drill in summer practice

4:34 The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know

1:38 Get to know four-star TCU QB commit Justin Rogers