The Toadies kicked off their current tour in Denton in September and play Billy Bob's Texas on Saturday Dec. 30.
Music

How’s this for music-friendly? City to declare ‘Toadies Day’ in Fort Worth

By Matthew Martinez

December 29, 2017 06:39 PM

The holiday season just got a little bit bigger around here.

Right smack in between Christmas and New Years, Fort Worth will now be celebrating ... Toadies Day.

The City of Fort Worth will formally recognize the Toadies’ contribution to the local music scene Saturday before the band’s show at Billy Bob’s Texas.

The certificate of recognition says, “in appreciation for their contributions to our local music culture,” according to the copy obtained by the Star-Telegram.

Then, when the stage lights up at the legendary honky-tonk, the Toadies will join Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard in the ranks of musicians to have recorded material for a live album at the venue. The Toadies’ Saturday set at Billy Bob’s will be featured on a live album to be released in 2018, according to a news release from the band.

The Toadies will be honored by the City of Fort Worth before their Dec. 30 show at Billy Bob’s Texas.
The Toadies released their seventh studio album in September and recently dropped the first music video from the release, which was titled “The Lower Side of Uptown.” The video is for the only cover on the album, a haunting version of the old Screamin’ Jay Hawkins song “I Put a Spell on You,” set to a lake-scene backdrop that should feel familiar to even the most casual of Toadies fans.

ABC News rated “The Lower Side of Uptown” one of its 50 best releases of 2017.

Fort Worth’s recognition of the Toadies’ contribution to music in North Texas comes on the heels of the city being designated in October as the first “music friendly community” in Texas by the Texas Music Office, a division of the office of Governor Greg Abbott.

Matthew Martinez: 817-390-7667, @MCTinez817

