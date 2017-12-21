‘Trapper John’ leaving KSCS to get Sirius

Country station KSCS/96.3 FM will keep its Hawkeye, but it’s about to lose its Trapper John.
“Trapper” John Morris, currently the station’s 3-7 p.m. DJ as well as its assistant program director, will join SiriusXM satellite radio as program director of the Y2Kountry channel, as well as assistant music programmer for The Highway channel, according to radio/music-industry website AllAccess.com.
AllAccess says (at this writing) that nothing’s official yet, but Morris confirmed the move in an email to the Star-Telegram. “Not an easy decision leaving home again,” writes Morris, who is from the Dallas area, “but the opportunity was too good to pass up!”
According to his LinkedIn page, Morris joined KSCS in August 2008. During his time at the station, he was also a co-host and producer of the station’s morning show, when it was hosted by the longtime team of Terry Dorsey and Mark “Hawkeye” Louis.
Dorsey died in March 2015, only a few months after he retired from the station in December 2014 after a 26-year run at KSCS and a DFW radio career that stretched back to 1981.
Morris had been a producer of the show for four years. After Dorsey’s retirement, he continued with the morning show until September 2015, when he was moved to afternoon drive in a station-lineup shuffle.
J.R. Schumann, who was KSCS operations manager when all that happened, is also at SiriusXM now — according to AllAccess, he is the satellite service’s senior director of country programming, so Morris will be working with him again.
According to LinkedIn, Morris is a 1986 University of North Texas grad whose radio career began in 1986 at now-defunct Bridgeport station KWCS. He has worked for stations in Indianapolis, Memphis and New Orleans.
