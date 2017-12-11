More Videos

Music

‘Grandma’ got run over by our ‘worst Christmas song’ poll

By Robert Philpot

rphilpot@star-telegram.com

December 11, 2017 02:50 PM

A couple of weeks ago, we threw the question out there on Facebook: Which Christmas song makes you cringe when you hear it?

We asked about favorite Christmas songs, too, and got a handful of responses. But the question about cringe-worthy songs got a lot of reaction, so we did a poll.

Before we get into the results, we should note that this is hardly a scientific poll, and that we didn’t include some songs that came up in the answers (some people really don’t like “Little Drummer Boy,” for instance). And we could have added a few (Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime” can set even the most holiday-loving person on edge).

In the end, Elmo and Patsy’s “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer” was the winner, getting 17 percent of the 1,028 votes.

Turns out it has a DFW connection — it was written by a former American Airlines employee — which the Star-Telegram’s Bud Kennedy plans to address in an upcoming column.

If this were a scientific poll, we might say something about it having a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percent. Which would make a lot of it a statistical tie.

The three runners-up, “Santa Baby” (any version), “Last Christmas” by Wham and “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas,” each came in at 14 percent of the vote.

At face value, people dislike “‘hippopotamusses’’ just a little more than dogs singing “Jingle Bells” (13 percent) or Chipmunks wanting Hula-Hoops (11 percent). The non-anthropomorphized, sexually harassing “Baby It’s Cold Outside” was last, with 10 percent of the vote.

We also had a category for “I just don’t like any holiday music.” That only got 7 percent. Grandma may have gotten run over by a reindeer — and by the majority of the vote — but Grinches still aren’t running over Christmas.

