Grapevine-bred rapper has Vevo’s most-watched music video of 2017

Is 2017 the year of Post Malone?
At one point this year, the former Grapevine resident was the most-streamed artist in the world, according radio/music-industry website AllAccess.com. Being the most-streamed artist in the world is something that can be in flux second by second, but no matter, it’s still an impressive accomplishment.
So is being No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for eight weeks running, as Post Malone (who was known as Austin Post in Grapevine) is with “Rockstar,” his hit featuring 21 Savage.
Now, according to a report in Texas Monthly, Post Malone has the most-watched music video of 2017, according to video-streaming site Vevo.
The honor goes not to “Rockstar” but to “Congratulations (featuring Quavo),” which had 309,357,452 views in the United State from Jan. 1 through Nov. 21, according to Texas Monthly’s report.
“For context, that’s nearly 20 million more views than the second-place finisher, Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito (feat. Daddy Yankee),” Texas Monthly’s report says, “and more than double the views Taylor Swift’s record-breaking “Look What You Made Me Do” brought in (which, in fairness, earned its 136 million views in just three months).”
Overall, “Congratulations,” which was released in 2016, is even more huge: It has 586,990,643 views at this writing. “Rockstar,” for comparison, has 84,045,524 — but that’s as of Nov. 21.
Texas Monthly does point out that “Rockstar” might be the most-streamed video in the U.S., but globally, it’s another story: “Despacito” has — take a deep breath here — 4,473,877,699 views. But “Rockstar” has some time to catch up (although it’s gonna take a lot of work).
The year hasn’t been perfect for Post Malone — he caused a bit of a stink in November when he made some comments about hip-hop that sounded like he was biting the hand that fed him, then had to backtrack a bit. Regardless, hip-hop has been very good to him this year.
