Kelly Clarkson in a file photo taken at the 2013 Grammy Awards
Music

Kelly Clarkson's Los Angeles home burglarized, suspect went in her kids' bedroom

By Prescotte Stokes III

pstokes@star-telegram.com

December 04, 2017 09:42 PM

FORT WORTH

During a interview on the red carpet at a Billboard event on Thursday, Fort Worth-born Kelly Clarkson told a reporter from Extra that her home was robbed a day earlier.

The 35-year-old singer was at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center, where she received the Powerhouse Award at the 2017 Billboard Women In Music Awards.

  • Kelly Clarkson and Pentatonix at Gexa Energy Pavilion

    Video by Preston Jones/FWST

Kelly Clarkson and Pentatonix at Gexa Energy Pavilion

Video by Preston Jones/FWST

pjones@star-telegram.com

The reporter asked Clarkson how she felt about how well things had been going for her this year, when said that her home in Los Angeles that she shares with husband Brandon Blackstock and their children was burglarized on Nov. 29.

"We got robbed last night," she told a reporter from Extra. "Yeah, it was crazy. We got here and our whole house was, like, bashed in."

Fortunately for Clarkson and her family, no one was home when it happened. She did not mention exactly what was taken from the home, but said that a few material items were taken. She also added that the suspected burglar went inside her children's bedroom.

Clarkson ended the talk about the burglary saying that it was just a little hiccup and that besides the burglary incident, everything else in their lives has been great.



