More Videos

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18 0:31

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18

Pause
Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18

The top Mexican drug cartels and their leaders 2:26

The top Mexican drug cartels and their leaders

Battle of the Burgers: 2017 0:47

Battle of the Burgers: 2017

Population growth, strong economy quickly filling up Fort Worth landfill 1:29

Population growth, strong economy quickly filling up Fort Worth landfill

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 0:32

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

Celebrity judge Jody Dean of KLUV/98.7 FM joins us for Burger Battle finale round 1:04

Celebrity judge Jody Dean of KLUV/98.7 FM joins us for Burger Battle finale round

Daniels explains Rangers' decision to release Prince Fielder 1:09

Daniels explains Rangers' decision to release Prince Fielder

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 11 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 11

  • Katy Gaby discusses inspiration behind Denver Moore song

    Katy Gaby sits down in her recording studio to describe what inspired her to create a song about the book "Same Kind of Different as Me"

Katy Gaby discusses inspiration behind Denver Moore song

Katy Gaby sits down in her recording studio to describe what inspired her to create a song about the book "Same Kind of Different as Me"
See why DFW thinks it should get Amazon's HQ2

News

See why DFW thinks it should get Amazon's HQ2

Amazon is still deciding where to establish its second headquarters, and DFW looks to prove that North Texas is the ideal location. Here's what the Dallas-Fort Worth area has to offer the tech company.