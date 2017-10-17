The ‘Fly Jock’ prepares for landing: Tom Joyner to retire in 2019, reports say

Tom Joyner, once known as the ‘Fly Jock’ because he would do a morning radio show in Dallas-Fort Worth and then fly to Chicago to do an afternoon show, is getting ready to hang up his mic.
“I’m putting in my two-year notice,” Joyner says on his Fly Jock Blog on Blackamericaweb.com.
“At the end of the contract that I just signed,” Joyner says in an audio-only clip on the blog, “at the end of 2019, will be the end of the ‘Tom Joyner Morning Show.’ I’m retiring, and for the next two years, we’re going to reminisce, go down Memory Lane and talk about all the things that we’ve done for the past 25 years.”
Joyner’s show recently began airing in DFW after a nearly three-year absence when classic hip-hop station KSOC/94.5 FM “Boom 94.5” made a seemingly sudden switch to “Majic 94.5 FM,” using the slogan “ DFW’s Newest Station Playing Today’s R&B and Throwbacks.”
The nationally syndicated radio personality and activist previously did a morning show at KKDA/104.5 FM “K104” in DFW.
His show had aired on various incarnations of KSOC from 2002 to 2014 when the station dropped him, with execs explaining that they didn’t believe he fit the classic hip-hop format. Although his show was available online and via a smartphone app, Joyner, who had previously aired on KRNB/105.7 FM as well as K104, was off “terrestrial” radio in a market where he had deep roots.
Joyner’s blog post is titled “Bigger and Better Things Ahead,” which seems to imply that although he’ll be ending the show, he’ll continue his activism, which included voter registration drives, raising money for Historically Black Colleges and Universities and such show campaigns as Take a Loved One to the Doctor.
But maybe he’ll relax. “I’m really gonna sit down,” he tells co-chost Sybil Wilkes in the clip. Till then, there will be a lot of activity on the morning show. He says he wants to meet every listener, and the party isn’t over.
“I wanna have a swan song that’s two years long,” he says. Listen to the whole clip below.
(H/T RadioInsight.com)
