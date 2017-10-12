More Videos

    Singer-songwriter Ryan Adams ripped a fan who wouldn't stop taking flash pictures during his show Wednesday night at Toyota Music Factory.

Music

Ryan Adams goes off on fan after flash during show in Irving

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

October 12, 2017 3:15 PM

This is hardly the first time, but it happened again.

Rocker Ryan Adams went off on a fan Wednesday night at Toyota Music Factory during his show at the new venue in Las Colinas.

In Adams’ defense, his diatribe from the stage was completely justified.

Adams suffers from Meniere’s disease, an inner ear disorder that causes spontaneous episodes of vertigo which can lead to seizures and Migraine headaches.

“I know it’s already happening tonight,” Adams said about 20 minutes into the show. “I know there’s no way somebody would be doing it now unless they were just being a [jerk]. I hope you never have a seizure disorder, whoever you are, [freaking] Sith Lord, right now. This song is for you. I love you anyway ...”

Even before Adams and his four-piece band went on at 9 p.m., a stage manager asked the crowd to turn off the flash on their phones. Most of the several thousand in attendance complied. But about 35 minutes into Adams’ two-hour set, a fan set him off again.

“Somebody just won’t stop flashing and my hands are shaking so bad I can barely hold the pick,” Adams pleaded. “This is what an ocular migraine looks like. You’ve got to stop. I’m going to have a seizure. Do you understand? It’s not funny ... What are you even taking a picture of? You’re at a [freaking] show. Do you need verification that you were here?”

Adams threatened that he’d stop the show as soon as contractually possible if the flashes didn’t stop.

“We have a really nice set list for you tonight, please just stop [freaking] flashing the stage. Just stop it,” he said. “You don’t need to do it. Just please. Honestly, just put your phone away for an hour. You can do this, I swear to God.”

Adams, 42, finished the screed with some humor.

“When I was your age I couldn’t even put the phone in my pocket. It was nailed to the wall,” he said, before jumping back into the set that continued without incident.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

