  • 5 former presidents unite for One America Appeal

All five former U.S. presidents got together to launch a campaign to encourage their fellow Americans to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey. Courtesy OneAmerciaAppeal.org
Music

Five living former presidents throw hurricane relief concert in Texas

By Tom Uhler

uhler@star-telegram.com

October 05, 2017 8:46 AM

All five living former presidents are slated to be in Texas in October for a hurricane relief concert at Texas A&M featuring Alabama, Lyle Lovett, Robert Earl Keen and Lee Greenwood, among others.

The “Deep from the Heart: One America Appeal Concert” on Oct. 21 coincides with the 20th anniversary celebration of the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum.

The event will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Reed Arena on the Texas A&M campus. Tickets are going for $30 to $600.

All ticket sales and proceeds will go to help those affected by hurricanes this year. Millions were displaced by hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, which have caused hundreds of billions in economic losses and devastated whole communities.

“The staggering, urgent need is simply beyond the capacity of government alone to address every facet,” says a message announcing the concert at A&M.

Former Presidents Jimmy Carter (39th), George H.W. Bush (41st), Bill Clinton (42nd), George W. Bush (43rd) and Barack Obama (44th) launched their One America Appeal on Sept. 7 to encourage fellow citizens to support hurricane recovery efforts and will be special guests at the concert.

Also featured at the event will be The Gatlins, Sam Moore, Cassadee Pope, Yolanda Adams and Stephanie Quayle.

Donations will go to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund, the Rebuild Texas Fund, the Florida Disaster Fund, Unidos Por Puerto Rico and the Fund for Virgin Islands.

