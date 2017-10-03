Maren Morris dedicates new song to Vegas shooting victims

Maren Morris dedicated a new song to victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas. The Grammy-winning country artist from Arlington wrote “Dear Hate” three years ago and recorded it in 2016 as a duet with Vince Gill. Released Monday on YouTube, the track had more than 700,000 views as of 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Morris performed at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas on Saturday, the night before at least 59 people were killed and 527 were injured during Jason Aldean’s set.

“Hate is everywhere,” Morris said in a social media post on Monday. “I am sick of not doing enough. In the darkest tunnel, there is still love & music.”

The song begins with the lyrics, “Dear hate, I saw you on the news today/Like a shock that takes my breath away/You fall like rain, cover us in drops of paint/I’m afraid that we just might drown.”

With all proceeds benefitting the Music City Cares Fund, “Dear Hate” is now available for purchase on iTunes.