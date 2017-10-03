Fans crowd into Zilker Park during a performance by Dr. Dog during a recent Austin City Limits Music Festival.
Music

After Las Vegas, ACL Festival offers refunds to those who want them

By Tom Uhler

uhler@star-telegram.com

October 03, 2017 12:50 PM

After Sunday’s massacre in Las Vegas, the Austin City Limits Music Festival is offering refunds to fest-goers who have already purchased tickets to this weekend’s outdoor event.

Organizers are expecting up to 75,000 people to gather at Zilker Park for the festival each day this weekend and next, according to mystatesman.com.

Austin officials and festival organizers reassured the public on Monday that they’re prepared to protect those who attend.

“Our staff and security team works year-round with the Austin Police Department, Austin Fire Department, Austin-Travis County EMS, and other authorities to plan and rehearse security and response plans,” ACL fest organizers said in a post on Facebook. “Over the years, tighter security measures have been implemented at ACL including a layered security plan that includes elements that are seen and unseen, as well as pat downs, bag searches and size limits, and an enhanced security and law enforcement presence inside and outside the festival.”

Interim Austin Police Chief Brian Manley told KVUE in Austin that federal law enforcement personnel will assist with security during the festival, along with additional officers from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

“We can't come in on the day after an event like we just saw happen in Las Vegas, and not reconsider our plans and make sure that we are comfortable — that we have addressed everything possible,” Manley said. “We will have plenty of officers that will be visible, but we will also have plenty that will not be visible, strategically placed, that will only come out if necessary to address any specific incidents.”

Law enforcement officials across the United States generally agreed that there was little to be done to prevent a lone wolf from opening fire on a soft target like the festival in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

A gunman described as “a lone wolf” rained bullets down from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas onto a crowd of 20,000 concert-goers on the grounds below, killing 59 people. Another 527 were injured in the nation’s deadliest mass shooting.

As of Tuesday morning, ACL fest contacts said they had received only two inquiries from people who said they no longer wanted to attend the event, according to austin360.com.

Anyone interested in a refund can contact Front Gate Tickets at 512-674-9300 or http://support.frontgatetickets.com.

Tom Uhler: 817-390-7832, @tomuh

