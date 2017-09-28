Big-name Fort Worth musicians take Texas cause to London

More than a dozen Texas musicians, mainly from Fort Worth, are taking Texans-helping-Texans global.

The weeklong Texas Music Takeover in London this year will feature a Harvey relief concert Oct. 14 that will be livestreamed. All ticket sales, donations and t-shirt sales from the Texas Music Flood Benefit will go to Rebuildtx.org.

The festival runs Oct. 9-16 and features Fort Worth country star Pat Green along with singers Wade Bowen, Casey Donahew, Luke Wade, Austin Allsup, Abraham Alexander, Randy Brown, Joey Green, Grady Spencer, Jeannine Barry, Aaron Sandoval, Jonathan Terrell and Ryan McBride. Seven of the 13 claim Fort Worth as home base (both Greens, Donahew, Alexander, Wade, Allsup and Spencer.)

"I think that Texas and Fort Worth in general has a lot more talent and a lot more music than people across the world realize," Wade told NBCDFW.com. "So being able to go over there and show people what Texas cultivates means a lot to me, because I think that people need to know about it."

The musicians will perform at venues throughout London, with Green, Donahew, Allsup, Wade and Bowen playing in the Piazza at the Covent Garden on Oct. 10.

The shows each day will be hosted by Justin Frazell, host of The Morning Show on 95.9 The Ranch and the nationally syndicated Texas Red Dirt Roads Show. Billy Bob’s Texas will livestream from The Bedford in London beginning at 1 p.m. on Oct. 12.

The event is being produced by Rival Entertainment and presented by the Fort Worth Convention and Visitors Bureau and Billy Bob’s Texas.