Willie Nelson, Leon Bridges say “Harvey Can’t Mess with Texas”

On the heels of Tuesday’s “Hand in Hand” Harvey storm benefit concert and telethon, the Rebuild Texas Fund have announced the lineup for the next great Harvey aid show.
Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 3 p.m. for the “Harvey Can’t Mess With Texas” benefit show, headlined by Willie Nelson, and also starring Fort Worth native Leon Bridges, Paul Simon, James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt. Get tickets, priced from $30-$199, at www.rebuildtx.org.
The concert benefits the Rebuild Texas Fund and will be Friday, Sept. 22, the first day of fall, at Austin’s Frank Erwin Center.
Tuesday’s “Hand in Hand” telethon raised more than $44 million for storm relief for victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma with the help of celebrities like Oprah, Justin Bieber, Justin Timberlake and Matthew McConaughey. The accompanying concert featured George Strait, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton and Robert Earl Keen at San Antonio’s Majestic Theatre.
The concert itself raised more than $20 million, according to the San Antonio Express-News.
The Michael and Susan Dell Foundation is trying to raise $100 million for the Rebuild Texas fund with efforts like the show at the Erwin Center. The Dells are native Texans. Michael Dell, who founded the technology company that bears his name, is from Houston.
Google will match the first $500,000 in donations through a pledge challenge. Viewers can make donations during the concert by calling 1-833-2-HELPTX, or anytime at www.rebuildtx.org. The concert will be broadcast live on WFAA-TV.
Nelson will also be playing two shows at Billy Bob’s Texas in November.
