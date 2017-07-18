Concert picks: Junior Brown, Shinyribs at Levitt Pavilion; Don Henley at American Airlines Center

Junior Brown and Shinyribs at Levitt Pavilion
Arlington’s Levitt Pavilion continues to be a summertime jewel, offering a stellar lineup of musicians for free shows. That continues this weekend with veteran roots rocker Junior Brown, who will be slamming together his usual blend of Western swing, rock, blues, Hawaiian, and bluegrass on Saturday, and another, lesser-known but equally entertaining act, Shinyribs, on Sunday. Shinyribs is the brainchild of Kevin Russell, a former member of Austin’s The Gourds and Shreveport’s Picket Line Coyotes, who has put together this rock-funk-country-soul outfit that’s starting to attract lots of attention. Their song “Our Game” was even the theme for “Lone Star Law,” a series about Texas game wardens on Animal Planet.
Junior Brown, 8:30 p.m. Saturday; Shinyribs 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Levitt Pavilion, 100 W. Abram St., Arlington. Free.
Don Henley at American Airlines Center
He might not be the most cuddly guy in the world but that doesn’t mean Don Henley isn’t capable of putting on an entertaining and musically astute performance. He’ll be bringing his trove of hits and a crack band to the American Airlines Center on Saturday for what promises to be a reflection on his entire career. And, who knows, the usually serious Texan might even crack a smile somewhere along the line as this is being billed as his 70th birthday celebration with “very special guests” slated to appear over the course of the evening. If you’ve been waiting for the right time to see Henley, this is it.
8 p.m. Saturday. American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave., Dallas. $92 and up.
Comments