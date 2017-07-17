Kendrick Lamar gave a disabled Dallas fan a life-changing gift after latest tour stop

There is no telling how many fans streaming out of American Airlines Center Friday turned to a friend after Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. tour stop in Dallas and said, “that just changed my life.”
Most were probably exaggerating, at least a little bit. But Jennifer Phillips, who has used a wheelchair since 2007 after a car accident that caused a spinal cord injury, meant it.
So @msj3nn has been around from day 1 supporting the homies in everything they've ever done. Today we changed her life the way she has changed ours and so many others. We no longer have to worry about that gofundme link in my bio because SHE'S GETTING A NEW MODIFIED VAN COURTESY OF KENDRICK AND TDE. WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH, JENN. Here's a video of me losing my cool before getting her real reaction lol. DAMN.
Lamar and his record label, Top Dawg Entertainment, are reportedly donating a new modified van to Phillips, whom Lamar called “an inspiration for me” as part of a greeting on a jacket he autographed for her after the show.
“For all the years of inspiring me, the least I can do is make sure your [sic] comfortable driving the city,” Lamar wrote in the inscription.
Phillips had been raising money on her own for a new van that could accommodate her wheelchair, but as of Monday morning, her GoFundMe page was inactive, thanks to Lamar’s generosity. She announced the gifts on social media early Saturday morning.
So about last night… lol. If you know me or even just look in my Instagram profile for two minutes then you know I am a huge Kendrick Lamar and TDE fan/supporter for YEARS. I've been to every show Kendrick has had in Dallas including the first one that even he forgot about lol and one in Austin. That's 8 shows and not including the other TDE artists shows. I was a big fan of music and concerts before my injury but I never supported and loved a label like theirs before. Of course they have great music but they are also great people. None of them have ever treated me like a stranger or a charity case lol. I didn't meet them because I'm in a wheelchair. I just know great people (shout out to @bluethegreat for the initial in person introduction to Dot & Q). I never supported them for any benefits like this lol. Their music and shows were enough for me. But this is amazing and I thank you from the bottom of my heart. I love you all and always will. Thank God for you Kendrick and I will continue to pray for you. And like I said, next time I'm driving myself to your show lol. Thanks to the whole team! #tde
“I’ve been to every show Kendrick has had in Dallas,” Phillips said in an Instagram post. “That’s eight shows and not including the other TDE artists shows. I was a big fan of music and concerts before my injury, but I never supported and loved a label like theirs before. Of course they have great music, but they are also great people.”
In other social media posts, Phillips showed off a custom Dallas Mavericks jersey the TDE team gave to her, with Lamar’s nickname “Duckworth” on the back.
But the most life-changing gift, of course, will have Phillips driving in style.
“Next time, I’m driving myself to your show,” Phillips said on Instagram.
