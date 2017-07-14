Willie Nelson performs in Helotes in 2014.
Willie Nelson performs in Helotes in 2014. Ben Noey Jr. Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Willie Nelson performs in Helotes in 2014. Ben Noey Jr. Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Music

July 14, 2017 5:18 PM

Tickets on sale for two, count ‘em, two Willie Nelson shows this fall at Billy Bob’s

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

At age 84, Willie Nelson has put together a staggering tour schedule that includes two dates at Billy Bob’s Texas in November.

The back-to-back shows on Nov. 10 and 11 come just four months after Nelson headlined the Outlaw Music Festival at Dallas’ Starplex Pavillion.

Tickets went on sale Friday at 10 a.m., through the Billy Bob’s Texas website, for Nelson’s latest local dates. The new, expanded tour should bring a sigh of relief to fans after Nelson was forced to cancel several shows earlier this year due to illness.

The concert announcements are also welcome news for those concerned about the future of Billy Bob’s as a venerable honky-tonk destination. Billy Bob’s is currently enbroiled in a lawsuit between its minority and majority ownership regarding the firing of the venue’s manager, Concho Minick.

Tickets for the November Willie Nelson shows start at $20 for general admission, going up to $100 for reserved seating. For more information, go to www.billybobstexas.com.

Matthew Martinez: 817-390-7667, @MCTinez817

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Sarah Jaffe at Dia de Los Toadies 2015

Sarah Jaffe at Dia de Los Toadies 2015 0:28

Sarah Jaffe at Dia de Los Toadies 2015
Hospice patient marries longtime girlfriend: 1:26

Hospice patient marries longtime girlfriend: "The vows mean everything"
Don Meredith's son is making a movie about his dad 2:01

Don Meredith's son is making a movie about his dad

View More Video