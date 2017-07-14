Tickets on sale for two, count ‘em, two Willie Nelson shows this fall at Billy Bob’s

At age 84, Willie Nelson has put together a staggering tour schedule that includes two dates at Billy Bob’s Texas in November.
The back-to-back shows on Nov. 10 and 11 come just four months after Nelson headlined the Outlaw Music Festival at Dallas’ Starplex Pavillion.
Tickets went on sale Friday at 10 a.m., through the Billy Bob’s Texas website, for Nelson’s latest local dates. The new, expanded tour should bring a sigh of relief to fans after Nelson was forced to cancel several shows earlier this year due to illness.
The concert announcements are also welcome news for those concerned about the future of Billy Bob’s as a venerable honky-tonk destination. Billy Bob’s is currently enbroiled in a lawsuit between its minority and majority ownership regarding the firing of the venue’s manager, Concho Minick.
Tickets for the November Willie Nelson shows start at $20 for general admission, going up to $100 for reserved seating. For more information, go to www.billybobstexas.com.
Matthew Martinez: 817-390-7667, @MCTinez817
