Concert picks: Kendrick Lamar at American Airlines Center; Free Week at the Granada Theatre

Kendrick Lamar at American Airlines Center
Compton’s Kendrick Lamar has moved to the forefront of hip-hop by making music that’s lyrically powerful, musically muscular and incredibly popular, a rare combination. His most recent album, “DAMN,” was his third album to go to No. 1 on Billboard’s Top 200 album chart. On top of that, he has built a reputation for impressive live shows and all of his many skills will be on display at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Friday night. The music site Consequence of Sound, reviewing Lamar’s headlining slot at Coachella in April, called his performance “stunning and inspired” and “masterful.” You have been warned.
7:30 p.m. July 14. American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave., Dallas. $102-$230. With Travis Scott and D.R.A.M.
Free Week at the Granada Theatre
What’s better than good music? Good, free music. That’s what you’ll get if you show up at the Granada Theatre beginning Tuesday and running through Sunday. There’s no admission charge, though it’s first come, first served until capacity. But cough up $5 and you get guaranteed admission and a free drink. Still not a bad deal. So who’s playing? It’s a cool lineup of acts from Dallas, Fort Worth and Denton: Valise, Northern National, and Jacob Metcalf (Tuesday); Micky & the Motorcars, The Dirty River Boys, and The Statesboro Revue (July 19); Quaker City Nighthawks, Oil Boom, and the Roomsounds (July 20); Night Drive, Blackbird Blackbird, Nite, and Nervous Curtains (July 21); Eisley, Ume, and Jessie Frye (July 22); and Savoy (DJ set), Run DMT, and DJ Red Eye (July 23).
8 p.m. July 18-23. The Granada Theatre, 3524 Greenville Ave., Dallas.
Comments