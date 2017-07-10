Jay-Z will bring the ‘4:44’ hype train to his November Dallas tour stop

In April’s release of “Damn.,” Kendrick Lamar raps about “loyalty, loyalty, loyalty” in an anthem that wonders aloud about “who you’re loyal to.”
Jay-Z, on his 13th studio album, “4:44,” whose production seems hastily arranged and rough around the edges, prefers to focus on his generational wealth and “legacy, legacy, legacy” at this point in his career, as noted on his latest album’s closing track, with the help of his daughter Blue Ivy Carter.
What else should we expect from the rap papa proud enough to file trademarks for his new twins’ names, Rumi and Sir Carter?
The rapper formerly known as Shawn Carter will no doubt add a pretty penny to the bulky legacy he’ll leave to all three of his kids with a fall tour in support of “4:44” . The tour stops at Dallas’ American Airlines Center on Nov. 7, the sixth of 31 North American tour dates.
The only other Texas stop on the 4:44 Tour is in Houston, the following day.
The album was released first on music streaming service TIDAL, of which Jay-Z is a co-owner. The album was made available on all other streaming services, excluding Spotify, on Thursday.
Tickets all of the 4:44 Tour dates went on sale Monday at noon for TIDAL subscription members. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.
Matthew Martinez: 817-390-7667, @MCTinez817
