Star 102.1’s Leigh Ann Adam to get swabbed to help Denton girl

If you were to look at a photo of Hallie Bea Barnard, a 9-year-old Denton girl, you might not think you’re looking at someone who is sick.
But she is ill, seriously, and has been most of her life.
“Sick might present itself to the outside world as not sick enough,” Hallie’s mother, Elyse, writes on the website for “Hallie’s Heroes.” “Sick might show up looking completely fine during the school or work day, only to be completely decimated upon the return home; tired and weary from trying to NOT look or act sick.”
Hallie has a rare bone marrow disorder called Diamond Blackfan Anemia (DBA) and is awaiting a bone marrow transplant — and is one of 14,000 people on a waiting list.
Hallie has been looking for a match for seven years. In 2015, her mom started Hallie’s Heroes, a charity that has swabbed more than 3,000 people and has found matches for 25 of them.
But Hallie still needs her own match, and a longtime DFW radio personality is leading an effort to find one.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Leigh Ann Adam, the morning-show host at KDGE/102.1 FM “Star 102.1,” Adam will be at Norma’s Cafe — the north Dallas location — to get swabbed to see if she’s a match for Hallie. And Adam is inviting others to do the same.
And remember, this is Norma’s, so it is likely there will be pie involved for those who get swabbed.
Adam is working with Hallie’s Heroes, which was founded in 2015 to raise money for research to find a cure for DBA, to educate and advocate for bone-marrow donors, and to host bone-marrow drives in order to find matches for all patients.
According to a brief story on the Star 102.1 FM website, Hallie, who has been looking for a match for seven years, started Hallie’s Heroes herself.
Hallie has been featured before by DFW media, including the Denton Record Chronicle, four major TV stations (KDFW/Channel 4, KXAS/Channel 5, WFAA/Channel 8 and KTVT/Channel 11), as well as “The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show.”
In February, the Star-Telegram’s Ryan Osborne reported on a video featuring Hallie with Fort Worth police officers and firefighters, set to Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off” and featuring some impressive dance moves and a message: get swabbed. If you missed it, see below.
Again, Adam will be at Norma’s from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday — the north Dallas location, at 17721 Dallas Parkway.
