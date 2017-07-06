Parker McCollum
July 06, 2017 8:22 AM

Concert picks: Hans Zimmer at Verizon Theatre; Parker McCollum at Rockin’ the River

Hans Zimmer at Verizon Theatre

Film composers usually stay behind the scenes and let their music do the speaking for them. But Oscar-winning Hans Zimmer is bringing his music to the stage, and not just in some classical, concert-hall way. The man who composed the scores for “The Dark Knight” and “The Lion King” is playing rock venues — the guy even played at Coachella this year — and bringing a rock attitude. “Why would you spend an evening of your precious time with a man with his back to you and a bunch of people in suits reading the paper?” he told the L.A. Times. Now, he’s coming to North Texas with his show and it promises to be a “multi-layered” event, as it’s being billed. If nothing else, it should be memorable.

8 p.m. July 13. Verizon Theatre, 1001 Performance Place, Grand Prairie. $55-$150.

Rockin’ the River at Panther Island Pavilion

If you missed the first Rockin’ the River concert of the season last week, here’s your chance to make up for lost time. The tubing-and-music event this week features Austin-based headliner Parker McCollum and his Americana-style music. Also featuring opening acts Jackie Venson, Kody West, Zach Nytomt, and Cody Bryan, the concert is a good way to get outside, appreciate the Trinity River, toss back some libations, and hear some music. Then it all ends with fireworks. The best part is that it’s free to park.

1 p.m. Saturday. Panther Island Pavilion, 395 Purcey St., Fort Worth. Free to enter; $6 tube rental.

