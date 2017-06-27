Billy Bob’s Fourth of July Picnic; Kinky Friedman at Shipping & Receiving

Third Annual Billy Bob’s Fourth of July Picnic
You want to celebrate this country’s birth and hear some good music? Then head to Billy Bob’s Texas in the Stockyards for this party honoring freedom and foot-stomping. The always popular Eli Young Band is headlining and these Texans are sure to put on a good show. They’re coming off three No. 1 country hits, a Grammy nomination and an Academy of Country Music Award, so they really have reason to have a good time. Opening are the rockin’ Green River Ordinance, which just released a new album, “Fifteen,” and LANCO and Charlotte Leigh.
7 p.m. Saturday. Billy Bob’s Texas, 2520 Rodeo Plaza, Fort Worth. $30, $35 general admission at the door. $70 VIP package sold-out.
Kinky Friedman and Chris Johnson at Shipping & Receiving
The singer-songwriter, philosopher, writer and one-time candidate to be the governor of Texas is concentrating on his music these days. He has a relatively new album, “The Loneliest Man I Ever Met” (released in 2015), which includes his first new tracks in around 40 years. And he’s back onstage with a stop at Shipping & Receiving Friday night. Opening for him is a hometown musical hero, Chris Johnson, best known as the lead singer for Telegraph Canyon.
9 p.m. Friday. Shipping & Receiving, 201 S. Calhoun St., Fort Worth. $20, $100 reserved seating for two, $200 reserved seating for four.
