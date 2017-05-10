Please give a warm welcome to DFW.com house band Prophets and Outlaws

Prophets and Outlaws aren’t really country, but their peers are. The band was discovered by many after winning radio station KFWR/95.9 “The Ranch’s” Ranch Factor contest in 2013. They’re not R&B, but they’ve got a ton of Texas soul, as their biggest hit suggests.
It’s time to stop trying to put this five-piece band out of Dallas into one of those two boxes, and simply accept them as, well, DFW.com’s new house band. With that distinction comes (tentatively) a weekly series, where we will give readers exclusive premieres of the group’s upcoming videos.
Whether it’s live concert performances, special acoustic sessions or altogether new material, we will give it to you first, and we’ll follow up with band members to get their thoughts on life on the road and in the studio.
For the first installment, get acquainted with the aforementioned hit single, “Soul Shop,” which was released to Texas radio in 2014 and quickly became the group’s most recognized song, after initially anchoring their self-titled debut EP in 2012. This video was recorded at the Prophets’ April 29 set at Larry Joe Taylor’s Texas Music Festival in Stephenville.
“[Lead singer] Matt Boggs and I wrote this song at a friend’s ranch in Sanger. Both of us are very family oriented,” lead guitarist Steven Guckenheimer said. “This song is about spending time with the ones you love. Your ‘soul shop’ can be anywhere. I love to cook with my mom, and Matt loves fishing with his dad. That’s what this song is about to us. Playing this song at LJT is fitting for us because we feel like we’ve become a part of the family down there.”
Prophets and Outlaws have hit the road since the festival in Stephenville, with dates in Houston, Lindale and College Station before their return to Magnolia Motor Lounge on June 2. Be sure to check out the band’s YouTube channel, where it has been releasing weekly videos since March.
Matthew Martinez: 817-390-7667; @MCTinez817
Comments