Fort Worth honky tonk sued for playing music without paying for it

The Thirsty Armadillo in the Fort Worth Stockyards is a club that promotes itself with the phrase “live Texas music” on its web site. Those three little words may be enough to attract music fans looking for the next Casey Donahew or Eli Young, both of whom have played there, but they may have also helped the club get sued.
ASCAP, one of the organizations responsible for licensing music and making sure songwriters get paid, announced last week that it is taking legal action against nine venues across the country — including The Thirsty Armadillo — by filing copyright infringement actions against them. It is charging that these establishments are violating federal copyright law by not paying their licensing fee.
According to Jackson Wagener, ASCAP’s vice-president of business legal affairs, the organization has made more than 40 attempts to contact the operators of The Thirsty Armadillo since February 2014.
“For ASCAP, we view litigation as a last resort,” Wagener said. “Before we take the extraordinary step of suing someone for copyright infringement, we first spend extraordinary resources in communicating with the establishment’s owner, explaining to them why ASCAP licenses are so important to the songwriters, explain to them their obligations under the law, and also explaining to them what their legal obligations are.”
Pay to play
Right now, average music fans are probably scratching their heads as this is the less glamorous, back-end of the business few see. You’re thinking, “Bars and clubs have to pay to play music? What’s up with that?”
All for-profit businesses that play either copyrighted recorded music or feature live performers playing copyrighted music are supposed to pay an annual fee to the major licensing organizations including ASCAP (American Society of Composers Authors and Publishers), BMI (Broadcast Music Inc.), and SESAC (Society of European Stage Authors and Composers). These royalties are then distributed to their member composers and publishers, in other words, the people responsible for dreaming up the song in the first place — who may, or may not, be the person who sang the song and turned it into a hit.
The three organizations collectively claim to represent 1.38 million songwriters and nearly 23 million musical works. So, chances are just about any song you’ve heard probably has a copyright attached to it. And if it’s performed in public, you need “permission” — through the annual fee — to play it.
But don’t worry that you’re going to see the inside of a courtroom for busting out your version of “Uptown Funk” at a house party.
“If you’re just playing music at home, that’s entirely different. You’ve got a party with your friends or just a gathering or even a wedding,” Wagener said. “But with respect to establishments like The Thirsty Armadillo where it’s a bar, a grill, a nightclub, they’re clearly playing music for purposes of business [and] bringing in customers.
“Obviously, music creates mood and an ambience for customers,” he continued. “They come in, they enjoy the music, they’re going to stay longer, they’re going to drink more. ... In those instances, where it’s clearly a commercial establishment like this, then permission is required from the owners of the copyright.”
Amounts vary
How much a club’s fee is depends on how often they play music and the size of the establishment. In the case of The Thirsty Armadillo — which, according to Wagener, has live music three nights a week or less, uses recorded music (including DJs), and has an occupancy of about 170 — Wagener guesses their fee would be just over $1,500. (The Thirsty Armadillo could not be reached for comment on this story.)
Wagener is not sure how ASCAP found out about The Thirsty Armadillo but says the organization has staff and contracts with others in various localities who “pound the streets and do research about establishments that are playing music. ... We do have local licensing reps who are familiar with the area’s bars and establishments and they expend significant efforts researching them, so it’s likely that either someone who was familiar with Fort Worth and was pounding the streets first discovered The Thirsty Armadillo, or one of our licensing managers discovered them through online research.”
Wagener says that there may be a misconception that these fees only go to already rich stars — the Bonos, the Drakes, the Taylor Swifts — but they also go to considerably less well-off, workaday songwriters. “‘Something Bad,’ while it’s usually associated with Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood, was actually written by three ASCAP songwriters — Brent James, Priscilla Renae, and Christopher DeStefano,” he said. “That’s a perfect example of oftentimes you have these very popular songs and people aren’t aware of who the songwriters are.”
Some like it, others don’t
The paying of royalties, and how much, is not without its controversies. Talk to local club or restaurant owners and you’ll get two different views.
Jeff Murtha, a partner in downtown Fort Worth’s Studio Eighty, doesn’t mind paying the fees.
“That’s the only way songwriters make money now because everyone pirates their music,” he said. “I have no problem paying it. You’re promoting their music but, by the same token, they need to be paid.”
For his club, Murtha says he pays roughly $500 a year to the rights organizations. “I think it’s a fair deal,” he said.
Cary Moon, a Fort Worth city council member who also is a partner in Arlington Music Hall, Trinity Tavern, Keller Tavern, Dalton’s Corner and Texas Bleu, is less enthusiastic. He estimates his establishments pay around $15,000 per year in fees, with the large Arlington Music Hall being responsible for much of that.
“It’s very onerous,” he said. “But it’s something you wind up having to pay.”
Moon says that, in the past, rights organizations sometimes would try to get him to pay for using Muzak or DirecTV’s music channels even though Muzak or DirecTV should have paid the fees already.
According to official ASCAP policy, you generally don’t need to pay to play radio or TV music. The rules state, “Permission for radio and television transmissions in your business is not needed if the performance is by means of public communication of TV or radio transmissions by eating, drinking, retail or certain other establishments of a certain size, which use a limited number of speakers or TVs, and if the reception is not further transmitted (for example, from one room to another) from the place in which it is received, and there is no admission charge.”
The Thirsty Armadillo isn’t the only Texas venue on ASCAP’s list of nine. Houston’s Prospect Park restaurant joins the list along with nightclubs, bars or restaurants in New Hampshire, Nevada, New Jersey, California, New York, and Ohio.
The issue of royalties is contentious in other areas of musical transmission as well. There are controversies raging around streaming services — Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, YouTube Red, Pandora, Amazon Unlimited Music, Soundcloud Go — and how much they pay, or don’t pay, in royalties to artists.
The story will be updated if we hear from representatives from The Thirsty Armadillo.
