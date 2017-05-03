Fortress Festival to return in 2018

There will be another Fortress Festival in 2018, it was announced Wednesday.
The first edition of the music festival set outdoors in Fort Worth’s Cultural District took place last Saturday and Sunday with Run the Jewels and Purity Ring headlining and reportedly drawing around 9000 attendees. Now, organizers have officially said it will return though no dates or acts were announced.
However, anyone who wants to buy tickets now can do so through a “blind pre-sale” with passes on sale for a discounted $69 for a two-day general admission pass and $159 for a two-day VIP pass. For more details, go to www.fortressfestival.com.
The biggest hiccup for Fortress Festival last weekend was the expectation of severe weather which forced organizers to cancel a handful of acts on Saturday’s show and change the start time. Also, there were some complaints about the long, circuitous route between the main stage near Will Rogers Auditorium and the smaller stage at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth. In Wednesday’s release, it’s stated, “We’ve heard your comments, both good and bad, and will be making changes accordingly, including a much more convenient stage layout.”
