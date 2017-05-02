This weekend’s concert picks: Off the Rails fest in Frisco, Brainhole Fest at Lola’s

Off the Rails Country Music Festival at Toyota Stadium
If you’re a fan of contemporary country music in North Texas, there’s only one place to be this weekend. Where else are you going to see Miranda Lambert, Justin Moore, Rodney Atkins, Turnpike Troubadours and Tyler Farr all on one bill on a Saturday and then turn around and see Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Old Dominion, Cam and the Charlie Daniels Band on a Sunday? In addition, you’ve got several other up-and-comers playing each day before the big names and there are going to be food trucks galore, including The Butcher’s Son, Texas Burrito Company and Chez Flo. So you can make an entire afternoon and evening of it.
12:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Toyota Stadium, Frisco. $34.99-$149.50 single day, $99.98-$299 two-day pass.
Brainhole Fest at Lola’s Saloon
On the other hand, if you’re tired of the big festivals with big stars and big ticket prices, why not check out a festival of local acts? That’s where Brainhole Fest come in. The brainchild of Fort Worth rocker Sammy Kidd of the band Mean Motor Scooter, it’s designed to give exposure to acts who call this area home. The three days of music from 30 bands will feature names you might know (Henry the Archer, Phantom Sensation, Sealion, Sex Rynos, War Party) and some who might be a mystery (House Fire Syndrome, Chillamundo, Dome Dwellers, Satellite Dream). One of them just might become your new favorite band.
4 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Lola’s Saloon, 2736 W. Sixth St., Fort Worth. $12 per day, $30 full event.
