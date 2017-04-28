Fortress Festival’s Saturday start pushed back by weather concerns

Fortress Festival’s first year will be getting off to a later start than originally planned, due to the threat of inclement weather forecast for Fort Worth on Saturday morning and afternoon.
The festival organizers announced Friday night that doors will not open for Saturday’s first day of performances until 5 p.m.
The original Fortress Fest schedule had the grounds within the Cultural District opening at 2 p.m. The first acts on two stages set up outside the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth and the Will Rogers Memorial Center were to start at 3 p.m. and 3:45 p.m., respectively.
The delay means sets from Fort Worth funk-crooner Ronnie Heart and Dallas hip-hoppers Bobby Sessions and Cure For Paranioa have been canceled.
“We are incredibly saddened with the cancellation of performances from these local artists,” Fortress Festival organizers Alec Jhangiani and Ramtin Nikzad said in a statement. “Sam Lao is currently scheduled to kick off festivities [Saturday] at 5 p.m., and the Sunday music performance schedule is moving forward as planned.”
Winds up to 50 mph and hail up to an inch in diameter are possible in the Fort Worth area Saturday, but according to weather.com, the chance for rain and thunderstorms and rain increases to 80 percent at 4 p.m. and 100 percent at 5 p.m., when Fortress Festival grounds are scheduled to open.
Jhangiani and Nikzad began planning a large-scale weekend-long music festival shortly after resigning as managing directors of the Lone Star Film Society in June 2015. For now, the rest of the Saturday lineup, including festival headliner Run the Jewels, remains intact.
