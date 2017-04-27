Canadian duo Purity Ring curious about Fort Worth music crowd

Fortress Festival Sunday headliner Purity Ring’s last visit to North Texas was an ‘aha’ moment for the duo from Edmonton, AB.

The electronic and electric duo of vocalist Megan James and producer Corin Roddick didn’t know this area was such fertile ground for fans of their futuristic brand of cascading pop crescendos. James said in a phone interview ahead of the two-day festival that the near-capacity crowd at Dallas’ Bomb Factory in May 2015 warmed the pair to the idea of a more regular dose of Texas hospitality.

“We thought we’d sell maybe 2,500 tickets, or less, and they ended up having to open up all these areas they thought they were going to have closed off,” James said. “We asked each other, ‘What is happening?’ It made us put Dallas on our list of cities to play at this rate, with New York and L.A. and Austin. It was really surprising.”

Sunday will be Purity Ring’s first look at Fort Worth, so if you see James around town before or after, be sure to point her in the direction of the best, closest cup of coffee, as scouting coffee shops in the towns she visits has become something of a touring hobby.

So is fashion design. The vocalist designs all the pair’s stage threads.

At this point, though, James and Roddick aren’t really on tour. Purity Ring is sprinkling in one-off shows after finishing their latest jaunt through the U.S. in support of the 2015 release “Another Eternity” last summer.

The duo is holed up in Edmonton full-time, piecing together the first bits of what will become their third album. Their hometown is known for its creative scene, in part, James says, because the cold climate forces residents indoors for long chunks of the calendar.

Less pressure

The release of “Another Eternity” was freeing for the pair, officially putting to bed the anticipation and inevitable comparison between it and Purity Ring’s out-of-nowhere 2012 debut “Shrines.”

“It feels like there is a lot less pressure on living up to the first record. At this point, that doesn’t register. We’re past that,” James said. “With the last record it was really hard not to think about the past, because everyone, and us, would be comparing the two. Getting back into it and focusing on what’s next is no problem right now.”

For a couple of artists whose future-pop sound feels like its origins lay in a galaxy far, far away, a focus on what’s to come feels only appropriate.

Roddick’s production at once channels both the most advanced hip-hop minds and the muddiest Euro-synth while Bjork’s artistic influence on both members of Purity Ring is obvious not only in James’ fey vocals but in the complex cybernetic song structures they dance across.

“There’s some relationship that we have that’s complementary, both ways,” James said. “Since we’ve started working together [in 2010], we’ve both been surprised and impressed by what the other puts in. Even before we started making music, we both really highly respected each other for what we were doing in our small creative community of Edmonton. We always toyed with the idea that one day we’d work together.”

Hip-hop collaborations

They’ve come a long way since James was a budding pianist and vocalist, and Roddick was banging out analog beats on a drumset. It was on tour as members their first project together, a band called Gobble Gobble, that Roddick first started experimenting with electronic production and beat-making.

Since then they’ve carved a niche for themselves as boutique remix assasins and hip-hop free agents, on top of their full-time, high-art studio work. As “Shrines” was gaining steam in 2012 and 2013, Purity Ring crashed its own web site’s servers with their cover of Soulja Boy’s “Grammy,” and put their name out there in a big way with a remix of Lady Gaga’s “Applause.”

The duo’s appearance on Danny Brown’s 2014 single “25 Bucks” probably stands as Purity Ring’s most successful hip-collaboration, and Roddick’s production credit on Ab-Soul’s “God’s Reign” solidified Purity Ring among the most creative genre-benders in electronic music.

“The connection to hip-hop has just always been there, especially for Corin,” James said. “It just works. I’m mostly excited to bring it to Fort Worth for this festival because I’m curious to see what the crowd is like this time, after such a successful show last time we were in town.”