Prophets and Outlaws foresees a bright future

Growing up in Dallas, Matt Boggs listened almost exclusively to mainstream country music and sports-talk on the radio. He was, and is, a huge Dallas Cowboys fan. So when the band he sings leads for, Prophets and Outlaws, was invited to perform this year at a 25th-anniversary celebration of the Cowboys’ 1992 Super Bowl victory, it was a dream moment for Boggs.
“In ’92, I was 6 years old turning 7, and those were all my mega-heroes,” Boggs says in a phone interview. “I’ve felt that way my whole life. I love Tony Romo, but Troy Aikman was my guy. And we got to do this event where I’m backstage with Troy, watching a Troy Aikman highlight video, just he and I. That was incredible. Emmitt Smith said hello to me unprovoked. Michael Irvin was there. It was the most 7-year-old’s surreal moment ever.”|
And then the band sang Willie Nelson’s “My Heroes Have Always Been Cowboys,” which took on a slightly different meaning in this context — especially since it was a memorial for Cowboys players and coaches who have died in the past 25 years. “It was one of the coolest things I’ve ever been part of.”
And this is a guy whose band is about to play its fourth Larry Joe Taylor Texas Music Festival, the big Texas Red Dirt festival that spreads across five days in Stephenville. The festival started Monday and runs through Saturday, when PAO will perform in a 4 p.m. slot on a day that also includes such North Texas favorites as Charla Corn, Josh Weathers and LJT himself.
Boggs says that Taylor also has smaller festivals throughout the year — by his count, Prophets and Outlaws has played 12 of Taylor’s fests in all. But the first time it played the big fest was a breakthrough moment for the band.
“He has been the one that has really built us up,” Boggs says. “He kind of took a leap of faith on us that first year. We by no means had paid our dues. There were a lot of bands that had done a lot more than us that weren’t getting invited. He had heard our song ‘Soul Shop’ and took a liking to us and just kind of took us under his wing.” (It didn’t hurt, Boggs adds, that the first year PAO played the big fest, it sold more merchandise than any other artist on the small stage that day.)
This is also a guy who has been on a nationally televised singing competition, “Can You Duet,” a 2009 CMT reality show that paired contestants with singers they’d never worked with before. At the time, there wasn’t a Prophets and Outlaws, but Boggs had already been working with other musicians — ones who would eventually become part of the “Texas soul” band — since high school.
That was where Boggs met Steven and James Guckenheimer, the band’s guitar player and drummer, respectively. He and the brothers shared a love of music, but went in different directions when they went to college — Boggs to Oklahoma and the Guckenheimers to UNT. But they continued as the Matt Boggs Band, mostly playing party gigs — they had booked a summer’s worth of gigs that Boggs had to put on hold when the reality show happened.
“In 2009, my dad signed me up for ‘Can You Duet,’ and it was a thing where I couldn’t bring Steven and James along,” Boggs says. “So I did this on my own — I think I got sixth place and I had a nice little run. Soon after the show, we got together, we started the Prophets and Outlaws project, a lot of the same people, a lot of the same ideas, but we started going at it from a little different angle. ‘Can You Duet’ had a little bit to do with that, but it was more just a one-off opportunity to get a little exposure.”
These days, it’s the band — which also includes bassist C.J. Thompson and keyboardist Jamie Ringholm — that’s getting a lot of exposure, especially in North Texas. On Thursday, PAO will perform on the Nissan Nightlife Concert Series at Dallas’ Klyde Warren Park. Then comes the LJT fest. It recently played the Capital Bar in Fort Worth, and will return June 2 for a gig at Magnolia Motor Lounge. Then on June 17, it’ll play Levitt Pavilion in Arlington.
Although the “Texas soul” tag comes from Prophets and Outlaws’ members, the band’s sound is a little harder to describe: It has elements of country, Southern rock and yes, R&B, and Boggs’ rich vocals have a lot to do with that. He may have limited his radio presets to country and sports, but he found his other musical influences elsewhere.
“Where I learned all the R&B and soul stuff was from television and movies, and I just gravitated toward that,” Boggs says. “Bands like Boyz II Men and All-4-One and even ’N Sync and Backstreet Boys. ... I was 10 years old, and I loved the R&B rhythms and some of the grooves. The rest of it kind of came from gigging and meeting new people, and then Spotify came around.”
Steven Guckenheimer furthered Boggs’ non-country musical education by introducing him to the music of Stevie Ray Vaughan and the Allman Brothers, and Boggs learned about other classic-rock bands from his father. Boggs can sound like Randy Travis — the band does a pretty convincing cover of “Forever and Ever, Amen” — but he can also get touches of, say, the Righteous Brothers’ Bill Medley into his voice. And it took listening to Pat Green to find that voice.
“I heard an interview about Pat Green finding his singing voice and how long it took, and he had tried to sound like other people,” Boggs says. “I kind of did the same thing, I mimicked Garth Brooks a little bit. I started saying to myself, ‘Where do I feel most comfortable? What range do I feel like I’m making the best impact?’ It was kind of this lower register.
“A lot of country singers are in the tenor range, with the exception of Josh Turner and Randy Travis, and I kind of felt that when I got to that Josh Turner-Randy Travis register, I was much more R&B/blues-sounding. The twang thing I can do as a fun little party trick, but my most natural voice has that R&B feel.”
But there’s more to the band vocally than just Boggs’ singing. PAO will often do five-part harmony on its songs (it also has done a strong cover of the Temptations’ “The Way You Do the Things You Do”), with bassist Thompson proving to be a good bass vocalist as well.
The next few months have the band pinballing around Texas and Oklahoma, with a short New Mexico leg in early July, before starting a swing through Iowa, Nebraska and Kansas in late July. Most of the gigs are a day or two’s drive away, but the goal is to branch out to national and even international touring. The band hasn’t talked about how to get there yet, but Boggs is pretty happy with where it is right now.
“If ‘high school me’ were standing in front of me, I think he’d be encouraged,” Boggs says. “But the whole mentality that you have to keep is that there’s always room for improvement, there’s always a better venue, a better stage.”
Prophets and Outlaws
- 4 p.m. Saturday
- Larry Joe Taylor Texas Music Festival
- Stephenville
- One-day ticket: $29;
- http://www.larryjoetaylor.com
