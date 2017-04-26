San Fermin and Low Roar at Sons of Hermann Hall; Brandy Clark and Charlie Worsham at The Live Oak

San Fermin and Low Roar at Sons of Hermann Hall
Brooklyn’s San Fermin and Reykjavik’s Low Roar may come from different parts of the planet but the one thing they have in common is a unique sense of mood, atmosphere, composition and musical space. San Fermin blends often operatic vocals, bright, brassy horns, and strings into something exquisite. Low Roar, the brainchild of American expat Ryan Karazija, goes for a more intimate sound that seems influenced by both Radiohead and Bon Iver. Both acts have new albums — “Belong” from San Fermin, “Once in a Long, Long While” from Low Roar — and they’re touring together. They stop in North Texas on Monday night for a show at the wonderfully intimate Sons of Hermann Hall. Get ready to be transported.
8 p.m. Monday. Sons of Hermann Hall, 3414 Elm St., Dallas. $15 advance, $18 day of show.
Brandy Clark and Charlie Worsham at The Live Oak
It’s still hard to believe that one of the best rooms for music in Fort Worth is closing. But The Live Oak Music Hall will be shutting its doors after Saturday night. And what a way to go out, with two top-tier and critically lauded country performers: Brandy Clark (co-writer of Miranda Lambert’s hit “Mama’s Broken Heart”) and Charlie Worsham (whose new album, “Beginning of Things,” was just released last week and which NPR lauded as being filled with “uncommon grace and intelligence”). Both should sound glorious within the confines of The Live Oak, a venue known for good acoustics. At least The Live Oak is going out at the top of its game.
8 p.m. Saturday. The Live Oak Music Hall, 1311 Lipscomb St., Fort Worth. $20.
