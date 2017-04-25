Dengue Fever spreads its unique indie-Cambodian fusion to North Texas

Cambodia’s usually not the first place that comes up when you’re talking about rock ’n’ roll.

Unless you’re talking to one of the Holtzman brothers, two members of the Los Angeles-based band Dengue Fever which will be playing Fort Worth on Sunday as part of the Fortress Festival.

It was keyboardist Ethan who fell in love with Cambodian pop music while on a trip to the Southeast Asian country in the early 2000s. It was vocalist/guitarist Zac who, around the same time, discovered it through one of the compilations that were coming out documenting that country’s thriving pop-music scene that existed before the ruthless Khmer Rouge took over for a four-year reign of terror in 1975 and shut it all down.

Dengue Fever — also featuring singer Chhom Nimol, bassist Senon Williams, drummer Paul Smith, and David Ralicke on brass — combines American indie-rock and retro Cambodian pop into an appealing bilingual, trans-oceanic blend. On some tracks, such as “Uku,” Dengue Fever is like a trip to a Phnom Penh nightclub in 1972, while others, such as the buoyantly uptempo “Rom Say Sak,” are like the B-52’s by way of the Gulf of Thailand.

ROM SAY SOK

Zac says the attraction of Cambodian pop is easy to explain.

“It was very cool,” he said in a phone interview from a tour stop in Portland, Ore. “The way they were influenced by [American] surf music and British psychedelic rock ’n’ roll, and funk and soul. [But] they didn’t just copy it, they added their own thing. I like the way it was familiar but exotic.”

If the Holtzmans were going to incorporate Cambodian music into what they were doing, they wanted a Cambodian singer to bring it across. So they spent many nights in the clubs and restaurants of Little Phnom Penh, aka Cambodia Town, in Long Beach, Calif., the largest Cambodian immigrant community in the United States.

UKU LIVe

They discovered Nimol in a place called Dragon House but she was reluctant to throw her musical lot in with a couple of American rockers. Still, she ended up agreeing to do one show at Spaceland, one of the main showcases for indie-rock acts in L.A. at the time.

“[Nimol] was just in shock,” said bassist Williams in a separate interview. “She couldn’t understand why anybody would want to listen to some Cambodian-style rock in a [Los Angeles] rock ’n’roll venue.”

But the crowd was receptive. “It got such a good reception, and we all had so much fun, that we haven’t stopped,” Zac said.

Since then, they’ve recorded several albums including “The Deepest Lake,” “Escape From Dragon House,” “Venus on Earth” and “Cannibal Courtship.”

They were the subject of a documentary, “Sleepwalking Through the Mekong,” chronicling one of Dengue Fever’s tours of Cambodia, and oversaw a compilation of some of the vintage Cambodian pop that influenced them called “Electric Cambodia.”

NO SUDDEN MOVES

All of this has made Dengue Fever the most public face of Cambodian music in the U.S. — and given the group a high profile in Cambodia, too.

“The first time we went, Nimol was very nervous about going back … We were kind of nervous, too … us playing a different culture’s music. We’re like ‘Is this OK?,’ ” recalled Zac. “But then when they saw us play — we played on this TV show and they played it over and over again — they were like, ‘Oh, man, I’m so proud of you.’ Nimol got all these calls from her friends and family saying how proud they were that she’s staying true to her roots and bringing our cultures together in a cool, combined way.”

On a sadder note, Williams says the damage from the horrors of the Khmer Rouge regime are still evident.

“A third of the population was massacred, starting with musicians, architects, teachers, professors, politicians, business people,” he said. “That country took a very hard hit and it’s really sad .… It’s definitely not recovered.”

SNI BONG