Indie-folk rockers Dawes will headline daylong Index Fest in June

For a daylong festival that puts the beer ahead of the music on the billing, Index Fest, formerly known as Untapped, is getting awfully ambitious with its headlining act.
Dawes, whose fifth album, “We’re All Gonna Die,” was named one of the 50 best albums of 2016 by “Rolling Stone,” will ply the well-lubricated crowd with an updated sound that resembles the Black Keys more than the folksier Dawes that released “North Hills” in 2009 or “Nothing Is Wrong” in 2011. Judge for yourself.
Both the band’s latest release and 2015’s “All Your Favorite Bands” reached No. 1 on the U.S. folk charts.
One jam from “We’re All Gonna Die” in particular will interest the Index Fest crowd, which will get to sample from more than 300 brews from over 80 breweries at Panther Island Pavilion, even though its refrain centers on tequila and champagne rather than beer.
Dawes will open two shows for Willie Nelson in July when the band gets back on the road after Index Fest.
Joining Dawes on the festival lineup is husband-wife folk-blues duo Johnnyswim, Austin-based “swamp-funk” band Shinyribs and DFW rock group Oil Boom. Dallas’ DJ Sober will spin between sets, so no one has to drink in silence.
Index Fest hits Fort Worth on June 3, the second of five stops, all in Texas. Index Fest Dallas is scheduled for Nov. 11. Tickets for the Fort Worth show range from $19.50 (concert only) to three levels of tasting tickets, $32.50-$90.
Here’s what the revelry looked like last year, in Untapped’s fifth year.
