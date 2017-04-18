Beyond Nora en Pure: The women of EDM

The women of EDM
While club DJ/EDM producer may still be an overwhelmingly male occupation, that doesn’t mean there haven’t been some influential female DJs. There’s now a website devoted to women involved in the scene: www.womenofedm.com. Here are 12 you should know.
Andrea Parker: Active in the ’90s and early 2000s, this British DJ/producer also started her own label, Touchin’ Bass. Like fellow female DJ Baby Anne, she’s influenced by breakbeat and Miami bass but takes it in darker directions.
Annie Mac: The Irish DJ is extremely influential in the EDM world thanks to her BBC Radio show and AMP (Annie Mac Presents) label.
Alison Wonderland: This Sydney DJ got a lot of attention for collaborating with Wayne Coyne from the Flaming Lips on the track “U Don’t Know,” whose video featured actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse. She’s had several subsequent hits in Australia.
Baby Anne: In the early 2000s, Florida’s Baby Anne was a leader in the Kraftwerk-influenced breakbeat/Miami bass sub-genre. Her “Probe” was a top five hit on Billboard’s Hot Dance Maxi-Singles chart in 2002, and her “Mixtress” album hit No. 12 on Billboard’s electronic albums chart in 2004.
Cassy and Maya Jane Coles: These were the only two women on Rolling Stone’s 2012 list of “the 25 DJs that Rule the Earth.” They shared the list with the likes of such EDM superstars as Deadmau5, Tiesto, and Kaskade.
DJ Irene: The California DJ has been making house music since the the ’90s. She still tours regularly.
Miss Kittin: Though she made waves in alt-rock and electro circles for the late ’90s track “Frank Sinatra,” this French DJ is better known now for her work as a maker of EDM.
Nervo: This Australian duo has had dance hit hits on their own (“This Kind of Love”) and collaborated with Afrojack, Steve Aoki and Kreayshawn. They co-wrote David Guetta and Kelly Rowland’s hit “When Love Takes Over.”
Nicole Moudaber: The Lebanese/Nigerian techno producer/DJ had a breakout dance hit in 2013 with her “Believe” album and she went on to launch her own label, MOOD Records.
Spinderella: As the DJ for the hit hip-hop group Salt N’ Pepa back in the ’80s, she was a pioneer in terms of women on the turntables. In 2010, she moved to Dallas and for a time was a DJ at KSOC/94.5 FM.
Tracy Young: A pioneer in Miami’s club scene, she was the house DJ at the influential Liquid nightclub in South Beach. She would go on to deejay at Madonna’s wedding to Guy Ritchie and become a regular on reality TV with appearances on “Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami” and “The Real Housewives of Miami” among others. She even had a romantic relationship with Kim Zolciak from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and remixed Zolciak’s dance hit, “Tardy for the Party.”
