Doyle Bramhall II’s long road to ‘Rich Man’

The familiar story about singer-guitarist Doyle Bramhall II is that he grew up with the blues. His father was a close friend of Jimmie and Stevie Ray Vaughan, performed with both, and co-wrote songs with the latter.
Star-Telegram archives have stories about the younger Bramhall napping at Austin landmarks Antone’s or Armadillo World Headquarters while his drummer father played gigs with a pre-fame Stevie Ray or blues legend Freddie King. When Doyle II was 16, Stevie Ray invited him onstage to play at Will Rogers Coliseum in Fort Worth, and by age 19 he was touring with the Fabulous Thunderbirds.
The story is so familiar that you don’t expect Bramhall to say during a phone interview that when he was 15, he was listening to so much flamenco music that he wanted to run away from home and live with Gypsies in France and Spain. Or that when he was 17, he was turned on to Oum Kalthoum, considered the best Egyptian singer that had ever lived, and that he related the Egyptian music to tunings used by blues star Buddy Guy.
That happened because there’s another musical influence in Bramhall’s music: his stepfather. After his parents split up and his mother remarried, she moved the younger Bramhall and his sister to northern California to be with their stepfather, a classical pianist. Bramhall says that his stepfather played classical composers such as Bach, Chopin, Haydn and Schubert all day long, with some interesting detours.
“But he used to play a lot of John Sebastian,” he continues, referring not to the Lovin’ Spoonful frontman but his father, a classical harmonica player — “and flamenco guitar players, classical guitar players. I’ve been lucky to have my Texas down-home experience with eating barbecue and listening to blues, playing at blues jams, and then going to California and going to operas and ballets and Renaissance fairs.”
Years later, Bramhall’s musical curiosity reaches an apex on “Rich Man,” his latest album, released at the end of September 2016 — his first solo album since 2001. He was hardly dormant during that period — opening shows for the Dave Matthews Band, touring as part of Eric Clapton’s band, co-producing an album by Sheryl Crow, joining Allman Brothers Band guitarist Derek Trucks and his wife, Susan Tedeschi, in the Tedeschi Trucks Band — but “Rich Man” was still a long time in the making.
Years of experience
During that time, his marriage to Susannah Melvoin — sister of Prince sidewoman Wendy Melvoin — broke up, and the elder Bramhall died in 2011 at age 62. And the younger Bramhall went on a journey, spending time in Africa and India, taking a deep dive into the roots of the blues.
“From about 2008 to the present is the timeline of what that record represents,” Bramhall says. “I have different songs on the record that are about existential journeys and spiritual journeys, and also dealing with the loss of my father on a song or two. I also have songs that were about the hardships of coming out of an intense breakup. … That led me to have breakthroughs in traveling the world and having many cultural and spiritual experiences.”
On the record, the world-music influence is not always as aggressively obvious as, say, the Beatles’ experiments with Indian music or the South African collaborations of Paul Simon’s “Graceland.” The dominant sounds are soul and American blues.
But you can hear the world-music touches on such songs as “My People,” which begins with the near-drone of a sarangi, a bowed Indian string instrument, or “Saharan Crossing,” an instrumental aside from Bramhall’s wordless, chantlike singing.
Bramhall, now 48, had been traveling the world since he joined the Thunderbirds, and had been to much of it through his time in the Arc Angels (a band consisting of Texas guitar prodigy Charlie Sexton and drummer Chris Layton and bassist Tommy Shannon, aka SRV’s Double Trouble), as well as being in bands led by Roger Waters and Clapton.
But touring the world isn’t the same as seeing the world — or, in a way, hearing it. So Bramhall set off to see it in a non-touring context.
“I was interested in world history and geography, and the music that would come out of different cultures around the world,” he says. “I just kept going back and back, and I went back to the earliest known blues music and where that came from. And then I wanted to find out where that came from. It had to come from somewhere. So that’s when I took my first trip to Mali in 2008.”
He adds that he’s not the first musician to do this, that he was following such artists as Taj Mahal and Ry Cooder, who went to the north African country to play with Malian singer/multi-instrumentalist/superstar Ali Farka Toure and other artists, tracing the origins of Delta blues music to Mali.
“I love finding all the connective tissue in music,” Bramhall says. “I can find similarities in Romanian Gypsy music and Spanish music and Andalusian music and Morocco, and from Ireland to the Appalachian Mountains.”
Return to Fort Worth
The Main St. gig is a sort of homecoming for Bramhall, who lived in Fort Worth with his father from 1980 to 1985, and attended Stripling Middle School (he once told the Star-Telegram that the rowdiest crowd he had ever played for was at a Stripling talent show) and Arlington Heights High School. “Delbert McClinton lived two doors down from Stripling Middle School,” he says almost as an aside, “so I’d see him in the yard when I’d leave school.”
Although Bramhall has appeared in Dallas multiple times this century, usually as part of a band, to his recollection the Main St. show will be his first Fort Worth show since he performed with his father in the late ’90s at Caravan of Dreams. (Coincidentally, one of the elder Bramhall’s last shows was at the 2011 Main St. fest.)
Festival shows can be a challenge: A portion of the crowd will be made up of loyal fans who came to see the frontman, but there will also be a portion that drifts in and out, sometimes stopping by for just a curious moment before moving on.
Bramhall is confident, however, that the complexities of his latest music will come through.
“It’s sort of just an [area] of my set now,” he says. “It’s part of the fabric of what I do musically. I’m not really trying to play traditional Indian music or saying that I know all that much about Arabic music, at least from a westerner’s point of view, because I didn’t grow up playing it and it takes years and years of hard-core training to learn what that music is about. …
“But the players in my band are all multi-, multitalented people,” he continues. “They’re musicians who can play any instrument. A couple of the guys come from jazz backgrounds and can play any style of music. As a four-piece, we’re not limited to just playing rock ’n’ roll and blues or soul. We can really incorporate all styles that come in and out of it.”
Robert Philpot: 817-390-7872, @rphilpot
Doyle Bramhall II
- 9 p.m. Saturday
- UTA Main Stage (Ninth and Main streets) at the Main St. Fort Worth Arts Festival
- Free
- www.mainstreetartsfest.org
