Black Violin at Casa Mañana; Old 97’s County Fair at Main Street Garden

Black Violin at Casa Mañana
Classical music and hip-hop merge in the genre-jumping music of Florida’s Black Violin, a duo founded by classically trained musicians Kev Marcus (violin) and Wil. B (viola). They’ve appeared on NPR’s “Morning Edition” and been part of some unique collaborations, ranging from a production of “Angelina Ballerina” on PBS to accompanying Alicia Keys at the Billboard Music Awards. They’ve released three albums, the most recent being their first major-label release, “Stereotypes,” through Universal. Now, they’re coming to North Texas and this promises to be the type of show that, if you don’t go, you’ll hear about from friends and wish you had.
7:30 p.m. Friday, Casa Mañana, 3101 W. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth. $23-$53.
Old 97’s County Fair at Main Street Garden
Veteran Dallas rockers Old 97’s have played more than their share of Texas festivals over the years so it’s cool to see them headlining their own annual festival with a dynamite roots-rock lineup. For this get-together’s second edition, the 97’s will be supported by Lucinda Wiliams, Mavis Staples, the Jayhawks, Jonathan Tyler, Vandoliers, Lydida Loveless, the Texas Gentlemen and the Gordon Keith Band. If that’s not enough for you, there also will be a Ferris wheel, midway games, vendors and, of course, food trucks. It’s open to all ages.
Noon Saturday. Main Street Garden Park, 1902 Main St., Dallas. $45.
