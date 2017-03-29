Leigh Ann Adam named morning-show host at Star 102.1

In what amounts to a not very big surprise, former KVIL personality Leigh Ann Adam has been named morning-show host at KDGE/102.1 FM “Star 102.1,” iHeartMedia announced Thursday morning.
Adam will host “Star Mornings With Leigh Ann” from 6 to 10 a.m. weekdays, according to a release. The show “will feature Adam discussing the latest news in entertainment and pop culture as well as hosting interviews featuring some of today’s biggest artists,” the release says.
“I love what I do and I’m so excited to wake up with Star 102.1 and the DFW community,” Adam says in the release. “Having the opportunity to host mornings is amazing and I can’t wait to put on my new headphones and get started!”
Rumors about Adam making the move started almost from the moment she left KVIL in December. Adam, who spent more than a decade at KVIL, seemed like a good fit for the new adult-contemporary station, which launched Nov. 17 with a Christmas format, then moved to its “mainstream adult contemporary” format on Dec. 26.
The format is pretty wide-ranging: The “recently played” section of the station’s website ranged from Fleetwood Mac’s 40-year-old hit “Go Your Own Way” to more contemporary artists such as Imagine Dragons and Shawn Mendes during the 11 a.m. hour Wednesday, with such juxtapositions as Prince’s “Little Red Corvette” and Carrie Underwood’s “Before He Cheats” back to back.
This is the latest chapter in a get-a-scorecard DFW radio roundelay involving two stations. Or three, depending on how you look at it.
Adam and her former KVIL co-host, Courtney Kerr, were the subjects of a DFW.com profile in April 2016, when they were still doing their estrogen-and-wine-soaked “Uncorked” show from 3 to 7 p.m. weekdays on KVIL, along with a podcast and an hourlong 7-8 p.m. “best of” show. (Adam has indicated that “Uncorked” will not be returning in a new incarnation.)
At the time, their show was one of the few radio shows in the country hosted by two women. Less than two months later, Kerr was gone, and neither she nor the station answered when we asked for a reason, other than the station confirming her exit.
A few months later, Adam was moved to the 10 a.m.-3 p.m. shift at KVIL while Tanner Kloven, the former Amazing Race contestant from Fort Worth who joined the station in April, was moved into the 3-7 p.m. slot.
In November, iHeart dumped alternative-rock station 102.1 FM The Edge, which had been part of the DFW market for more than 27 years, starting in 1989 as 94.5 The Edge. Star 102.1 rose from the Edge’s ashes and still maintains the KDGE call letters.
In January, after months and months of skewing from an adult-contemporary format to a Top 40 one, KVIL made it official and rebranded itself Amp 103.7, playing down the heritage KVIL call letters and using a “brand” that had been established at CBS radio stations in New York, Los Angeles, Boston and elsewhere. Nathan Fast was named morning-show host shortly before the “Amp” change was announced.
