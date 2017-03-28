Doubling the fun with punk and publications

Saturday, I stopped by Shipping & Receiving bar in Fort Worth’s near south side to check out Kira Jari, a punk band I heard was playing out on the massive patio. But when I got there, the large outdoor area was covered with vendors, zine publishers and artists.
It was FW Zine Fest, which is in its third year.
“We do it for our community, to help them be more creative,” said Chelsea Bonham who puts on the event with her friend and partner, Sarah Avakian.
“Zines are DIY magazines, anyone can make them, and they can be political or artistic, or whatever you want them to be. So we just want to inspire people in our community and get everyone to come out and love art and music and have a good time.”
The band was running late and just as I got settled in to check out the zines and the art Kira Jari fired up. This is ’80s style punk rock — and a pretty good stab at it from kids who weren’t around back then. I could hear a hint of Bad Brains without the homophobia.
“Yeah, we’re cool with gay people,” bassist Avery Taylor said. “We are LGBTQ friendly.”
And the people were really digging it. Old timers like me, even. The music was fast and aggressive, but complex enough to remain interesting. The band — drummer John Hodge, bassist Avery Taylor, guitarist Matt Jones and guitarist Andrew Messer — just finished a tour of the L.A. area.
In true punk fashion, you couldn’t make out all the words.
“It kinda varies from like real silly, like we’re going to talk about my dog who I really love a lot,” said Jones of the lyrics. “And kinda like self-introspection, try not to blame anyone but yourself, because that’s what you have the most control over. I don’t think I can change the world, but I can change myself.”
Yet it was all about the energy, a there was plenty to go around.
The band had played only a few songs before Taylor managed to break a string on his bass during a song called “Faceplant.” There were no spares, and since he was playing a left-handed bass there wasn’t one he could borrow.
With the band having finished a short-but-effective set, and the sun going down, all the zine publishers started packing up their wares.
Now, normally this type of DIY thing would be held at 1919 Hemphill. But with that place undergoing repairs, S&R’s courtyard proved to be an impressive substitute, with lots of space for vendors and a big stage.
