Kelly Clarkson puts Tennessee mansion on market for $8.75 million

Remember when music superstar Kelly Clarkson was a Burleson waitress, way back in those pre-“American Idol” win days? Now she’s a big superstar with a house to unload. Specifically, a seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom mansion in Hendersonville, Tennessee (just outside of Nashville) that she has put on the market for $8.75 million. Heck, we’d take 10 percent of that as a tip.

It’s getting a lot of buzz. People Magazine reports that the house sits on “four lush acres.” Variety reports that the mansion is 20,121 square feet, and has three half-baths in addition to the three full ones.

And then there are the extra touches that Clarkson and her husband, Brandon Blackstock, have given the home. Such as the “cowboy bar” with saddle bar stools in the basement rec room (the rec room also has multiple bunks for kids’ sleepovers (even though the couple’s children, River and Remington, are only 2 years and 11 months old, respectively). The sharp eyes at People also spotted a “Christmas Story”-style leg lamp in the rec room.

Then there’s the taxidermy, which includes multiple mounted deer heads in one room, which is overseen by a stuffed bear so lifelike we’re not sure we could nap in that room.

The house is on a lake in a quiet wooded neighborhood, with a saltwater pool, two spas, a what People calls a “monstrous” master bath. Many of the rooms have lake views, and there’s a theater with large recliners with cupholders, and a sand volleyball court.

According to Variety, Clarkson and Blackstock (who is Reba McEntire’s stepson) purchased the mansion in October 2012 for a mere $2.86 million. But that was before the saddle barstools.

Variety adds that Clarkson previously owned several contiguous rural properties about 15 miles southeast of downtown Fort Worth that were sold off in fall At that time, Clarkson also sold “a stone cottage in Nashville’s affluent Belle Meade neighborhood that she bought in 2007 for $1.49 million and sold in 2011, at a considerable loss, for $1.2 million,” Variety reports. “The Clarkson-Blackstocks are reported to be relocating to a custom-built mansion on a bucolic 275-acre farm outside Nashville that property records indicate they acquired in the spring of 2014 for $1.96 million.”

The $8.75 million price tag (the home is listed by Parks Realty) makes the $2.9 million that singer-actress Selena Gomez is asking for her Fort Worth home seem like a bargain, but then again, Gomez’s mansion is only about half the size of Clarkson’s.