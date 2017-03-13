Fort Worth singer gets her shot Monday on The Voice

Fort Worth area artists have definitely made their mark on TV singing competitions -- from the original ‘American Idol’ Kelly Clarkson in 2002 to Luke Wade and Reagan James on ‘The Voice’ in 2014. And there have been many in between.
On Monday night, Fort Worth native Andrea Thomas takes her shot at stardom when she performs during “the blind auditions” of ‘The Voice,’ the popular NBC show beginning at 7 p.m.
Thomas, who graduated from the same high school as Clarkson (Burleson High School), is no stranger to performing. She spent two years as a backup singer for country superstar Carrie Underwood and has also done some acting. According to a bio, she got her start performing in her parents’ ministry at age 4, singing for the homeless on the streets of downtown Fort Worth.
Like many Texas singers who span several genres -- Thomas considers herself a country soul/pop artist -- she has moved to Nashville to try to get discovered. Judging by her most recent Facebook post, that just might happen Monday night.
It reads: “Guys, TONIGHT at 8/7c on NBC would be a great night to watch #TheVoice. I mean, a very highly anticipated really great night to maybe wanna watch! Eeeeeeek!”
Stay tuned.
