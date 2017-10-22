Homeless residents share popcorn, tears at screening of movie about Fort Worth duo

More Videos 3:06 Homeless residents share tears, popcorn during 'Same Kind of Different As Me' movie screening Pause 0:46 Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:16 A U.S.shaped flag highlights pre-game ceremony 1:46 What did Cowboys fans do during anthem? 0:20 Is this a safe bus stop? Road project leaves Cavile residents stranded 0:55 Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth 1:19 Recently-single with a pair of Cowboys tickets? These two strangers went alone, found each other 0:28 Is this the best volleyball save of all time? 1:36 DACA: an explanation 1:28 Meet the stars of Flip Or Flop Fort Worth Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Homeless residents share tears, popcorn during 'Same Kind of Different As Me' movie screening About 200 homeless residents were treated to a chartered bus ride to the AMC Palace 9 in downtown Fort Worth on Sunday morning. They saw a free screening of ‘Same Kind of Different As Me’ a film about a real-life friendship between a homeless man and an art dealer in Fort Worth. About 200 homeless residents were treated to a chartered bus ride to the AMC Palace 9 in downtown Fort Worth on Sunday morning. They saw a free screening of ‘Same Kind of Different As Me’ a film about a real-life friendship between a homeless man and an art dealer in Fort Worth. Prescotte Stokes III pstokes@star-telegram.com

About 200 homeless residents were treated to a chartered bus ride to the AMC Palace 9 in downtown Fort Worth on Sunday morning. They saw a free screening of ‘Same Kind of Different As Me’ a film about a real-life friendship between a homeless man and an art dealer in Fort Worth. Prescotte Stokes III pstokes@star-telegram.com