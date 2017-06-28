Action-adventure film ‘Reset’ saved by its own switch

For its first half, “Reset” — a Chinese time-travel thriller produced by Jackie Chan — is a rather middling action-adventure film riffing on the idea of using a small rip in time to go back and do what you didn’t do in the first place.
But then “Reset” comes alive when our hero — scientist Xia Tian (Mi Yang) — and her young son are being relentlessly pursued on foot by a man with an ax, Ciu Hu (Wallace Huo), who also pursues them in a well-orchestrated car chase.
This melding of “The Shining” with some Asian-style action gives “Reset” a welcome reset.
The reason Xia Tian is being chased is that she’s invented a way to go back in time but she can’t go back years or decades, just a couple of hours or so. But that’s enough for Ciu Hu, who wants the secret and is willing to do anything to get it.
So, at the risk of her health (the time experiment hasn’t been performed on humans), she goes back in time to thwart him. It leads to a conclusion that, even by time-travel movie standards, is rather ridiculous but still modestly entertaining.
In Mandarin with English subtitles
Exclusive: Cinemark Legacy, Plano
Reset
☆☆☆ (out of five)
Director: Chang
Cast: Yang Mi, Wallace Huo
Rated: Unrated (violence)
Running time: 105 min.
Comments