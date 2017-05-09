Spiral Diner pie movie to make its Texas debut

“A Ghost Story,” the heavily anticipated film from Dallas director David Lowery that stars Rooney Mara and Casey Affleck, will make its Texas premiere at the Oak Cliff Film Festival running June 8-11. It will be the festival’s closing-night film.
The movie has attracted a lot of attention since its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January. It represents a return to the world of low-budget, indie filmmaking for Lowery, who most recently has been making big-budget films like the remake of “Pete’s Dragon” and the upcoming “Peter Pan.”
Shot in Irving and telling the story of a woman (Mara) coping with grief after losing her partner (Affleck), the film was lauded by Indiewire as an “inventive supernatural tale” while Variety enthused that while the deliberate, arty film isn’t scary, “it’s sure to haunt those who open themselves up to the experience.”
But the thing that seemed to attract the most attention was Mara’s pie-eating scene, in which she scarfs down an entire vegan chocolate cream pie from Fort Worth’s Spiral Diner in five minutes. As Vulture noted at the time, “people just want to talk about the pie.”
“A Ghost Story” opens theatrically July 7.
Making its DFW premiere at the festival is the opening-night drama “Lemon,” starring Michael Cera, Brett Gelman, and Judy Greer, and revolving around a man whose life spirals out of control after his girlfriend leaves him.
Also making its Texas debut at OCFF is “Endless Poetry,” the latest film from cult Chilean director Alejandro Jodorowsky (“El Topo,” “Santa Sangre”). The fantastical drama/biography stars two of his sons, Brontis and Adan, and deals with his life growing up in Chile. Adan will be a guest at the festival and “Santa Sangre” is also being shown as part of the repertory program.
Other notable films playing include: “The Little Hours” from director Jeff Baena (“Life After Beth,” “Joshy”); Kevin Phillips’ “Super Dark Times” about two teenagers in ’90s suburbia; the documentary about an English town, “World Without End (No Reported Incidents),” from director Jem Cohen (“Museum Hours”); and the Romanian comedy “Scarred Hearts” from director Radu Jude.
The late director Jonathan Demme (“The Silence of the Lambs”), who died April 26, will be saluted with a free outdoor screening of his 1986 film “Something Wild” starring Jeff Daniels, Melanie Griffiths, and Ray Liotta.
More programming, as well as musical acts, will be announced May 15.
Events will take place all over North Oak Cliff including the Texas Theatre, Bishop Arts Theatre Center, the Kessler Theater, the Basement Gallery and other venues.
Tickets for individual screenings are $11.50. For more information and ticketing, go to www.filmoakcliff.com.
Comments