Movies

April 12, 2017

Escape room: Theaters will still be home to cartoons and capes this summer

By Cary Darling

cdarling@star-telegram.com

Of course, no one can go a complete summer without a blockbuster or a children’s movie or two thrown into the mix. Here are 15 films your kids are going to be talking about this season.

“Snatched” (May 12): Amy Schumer returns to feature films with Goldie Hawn with this comedy about a daughter-mom vacation gone wrong.

“King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” (May 12): Action director Guy Ritchie (“The Man from U.N.C.L.E.,” “Sherlock Holmes”) goes back to the Middle Ages with star Charlie Hunnam.

“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” (May 26): Everyone knows what they’re going to get when Johnny Depp once again hits the high seas.

“Wonder Woman” (June 2): The popular DC Comics character finally comes to the big screen with Gal Gadot in the title role.

“Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie” (June 2): With voices from Jordan Peele, Kevin Hart, Ed Helms and Nick Kroll, this animated tale about a goofy superhero might please adults, too.

“The Mummy” (June 9): The combo of Tom Cruise and director Alex Kurtzman — a writer on “Mission: Impossible III” as well as various “Star Trek” and “Transformers” projects — should mean lots of action.

“Cars 3” (June 16): Pixar keeps this animated franchise revving for another race around the track.

“Transformers: The Last Knight” (June 23): The big fighting robots are back in the latest take on the story from director Michael Bay.

“Baby Driver” (June 28): Heartthrob Ansel Elgort (“The Fault in Our Stars,” “Allegiant”) is a young getaway driver in this crime drama from Edgar Wright (“Shaun of the Dead”).

“Despicable Me 3” (June 30): The extremely popular animated franchise returns with Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Russell Brand and Jenny Slate.

“The House” (June 30): After a dad squanders his daughter’s college fund, he opens an illegal casino in his basement in this comedy starring Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler.

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” (July 7): Tom Holland was introduced as the new Spider-Man in “Captain America: Civil War” and now he gets his own adventure, one that includes Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man.

“War for the Planet of the Apes” (July 14): The quality has remained surprisingly high in this rebooted franchise about apes at war with humans.

“Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets” (July 21): French action director Luc Besson (“Lucy,” “The Fifth Element”) creates a fantasy future world where a city home to beings from all over the galaxy is threatened. Rihanna, Cara Delevingne, Dane DeHaan and Ethan Hawke star.

“The Emoji Movie” (July 28): Set inside a smartphone, the animated film tells the story of an emoji who doesn’t fit in with all the others. The cast includes T.J. Miller and Patrick Stewart.

