‘Going in Style’ a pleasant surprise

5:03 Clarence Hill: a conversation on Tony Romo with Dallas Cowboy Greg Ellis Pause

1:46 Sam Dyson doesn't mince words after allowing five runs in ninth Wednesday

1:46 TCU's Aaron Curry preps for April 7 Pro Day

1:17 Texas Live! A first look at the Rangers dining and entertainment project

2:15 Ward's last second goal sends Keller girls past Mansfield

1:05 South Hills upends Birdville, 2-1, to advance to regional tournament

2:42 Birdville girls top Saginaw Boswell in overtime thriller

1:25 Dallas Stars Popped At Home By Blues In Game 5

1:37 It’s a bird, it’s a plane. Nope. It’s a drone inspecting your roof for hail damage