‘The Prison’ takes the action behind bars

1:06 Nowitzki on the young Mavs showing their worth Pause

1:17 Texas Live! A first look at the Rangers dining and entertainment project

1:14 Mavs fan Shen Xu pays tribute to Dirk Nowitzki

1:10 You gotta believe in Dak Prescott, high school coaches say

2:08 Nowitzki sums up the 121-118 loss to the Pelicans

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:12 Sirens and storms strike overnight in downtown Fort Worth

0:46 100-year-old tree crushes a Ford Mustang

1:04 LD Bell's Lexi Gordon signs with UConn